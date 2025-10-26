NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 25) IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway. Gray beats Sammy Smith after an overtime restart on Lap 252 to take his first checkered flag in the series.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the win, Taylor Gray gained 46 points and moved to ninth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 2183 points. Rookie Connor Zilisch, who finished ninth, gained 33 points and is leading the Xfinity Series points table with 4000 points. Playoff driver Carson Kvapil finished P18 and gained 29 points. He locked his championship 4 spot and stands at second place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 4000 points.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 26th and gained 27 points. He stands third in the points table with 4000 points and is one of the four Championship 4 drivers.Harrison Burton, who started on the pole, had a great run, finishing in 11th place and gaining 30 points, which moved him to 12th place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2137 points.Justin Allgaier stands third, followed by Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and Sheldon Creed to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at MartinsvilleBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 32nd race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 4000Carson Kvapil - 4000Justin Allgaier - 4000Jesse Love - 4000Sam Mayer - 2204Austin Hill - 2202Brandon Jones - 2202Sammy Smith - 2189Taylor Gray - 2183Sheldon Creed - 2173Nick Sanchez - 2166Harrison Burton - 2137Christian Eckes - 763Jeb Burton - 718Ryan Sieg - 689Dean Thompson - 670William Sawalich - 636Aric Almirola - 606Daniel Dye - 595Brennan Poole - 589Jeremy Clements - 497Parker Retzlaff - 469Josh Williams - 463Anthony Alfredo - 457Blaine Perkins - 444Kyle Sieg - 438Matt DiBenedetto - 435Ryan Ellis - 403Josh Bilicki - 256Garrett Smithley - 241Leland Honeyman Jr. - 229Corey Day - 215Austin Green - 212Joey Gase - 182Kris Wright - 177Mason Massey - 129Nick Leitz - 115Thomas Annunziata - 114Mason Maggio - 112Justin Bonsignore - 109Alex Labbe - 97Caesar Bacarella - 72Brenden Queen - 70Patrick Staropoli - 58Brad Perez – 56Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.