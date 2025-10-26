NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:01 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 25) IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway. Gray beats Sammy Smith after an overtime restart on Lap 252 to take his first checkered flag in the series.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the win, Taylor Gray gained 46 points and moved to ninth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 2183 points. Rookie Connor Zilisch, who finished ninth, gained 33 points and is leading the Xfinity Series points table with 4000 points. Playoff driver Carson Kvapil finished P18 and gained 29 points. He locked his championship 4 spot and stands at second place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 4000 points.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 26th and gained 27 points. He stands third in the points table with 4000 points and is one of the four Championship 4 drivers.

Harrison Burton, who started on the pole, had a great run, finishing in 11th place and gaining 30 points, which moved him to 12th place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 2137 points.

Justin Allgaier stands third, followed by Jesse Love, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Sammy Smith, Taylor Gray, and Sheldon Creed to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 32nd race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 4000
  2. Carson Kvapil - 4000
  3. Justin Allgaier - 4000
  4. Jesse Love - 4000
  5. Sam Mayer - 2204
  6. Austin Hill - 2202
  7. Brandon Jones - 2202
  8. Sammy Smith - 2189
  9. Taylor Gray - 2183
  10. Sheldon Creed - 2173
  11. Nick Sanchez - 2166
  12. Harrison Burton - 2137
  13. Christian Eckes - 763
  14. Jeb Burton - 718
  15. Ryan Sieg - 689
  16. Dean Thompson - 670
  17. William Sawalich - 636
  18. Aric Almirola - 606
  19. Daniel Dye - 595
  20. Brennan Poole - 589
  21. Jeremy Clements - 497
  22. Parker Retzlaff - 469
  23. Josh Williams - 463
  24. Anthony Alfredo - 457
  25. Blaine Perkins - 444
  26. Kyle Sieg - 438
  27. Matt DiBenedetto - 435
  28. Ryan Ellis - 403
  29. Josh Bilicki - 256
  30. Garrett Smithley - 241
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 229
  32. Corey Day - 215
  33. Austin Green - 212
  34. Joey Gase - 182
  35. Kris Wright - 177
  36. Mason Massey - 129
  37. Nick Leitz - 115
  38. Thomas Annunziata - 114
  39. Mason Maggio - 112
  40. Justin Bonsignore - 109
  41. Alex Labbe - 97
  42. Caesar Bacarella - 72
  43. Brenden Queen - 70
  44. Patrick Staropoli - 58
  45. Brad Perez – 56

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

