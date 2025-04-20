NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (April 19) North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway.

Love survived the NASCAR overtime restart, taking the lead from Sammy Smith and never looked back, crossing the finish line in P1.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Jesse Love gained 45 points and moved to second place in the Xfinity Series points table with 331 points.

After finishing P22 at the historic Rockingham track, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, gained 15 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with a total of 410 points.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch, who started on the pole, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished 14th, moving to seventh place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 283 points.

After finishing runner-up, Sammy Smith gained 35 points and moved to eighth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 276 points.

Sam Mayer had a DNF result and moved to the third spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 322 points.

Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Connor Zilisch, Sammy Smith, Ryan Sieg, and Sheldon Creed to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 10th race of the 2025 season:

Justin Allgaier - 410 Jesse Love – 331 Sam Mayer - 322 Austin Hill – 310 Carson Kvapil - 284 Brandon Jones - 283 Connor Zilisch - 283 Sammy Smith - 276 Ryan Sieg - 275 Sheldon Creed - 253 Jeb Burton - 250 Harrison Burton - 242 Daniel Dye - 239 Taylor Gray - 221 Dean Thompson - 219 Christian Eckes - 217 Nick Sanchez - 217 Brennan Poole - 199 Jeremy Clements - 196 Josh Williams - 192 Anthony Alfredo - 154 Matt DiBenedetto - 146 William Sawalich - 142 Kyle Sieg - 134 Ryan Ellis - 125 Blaine Perkins - 123 Kris Wright - 92 Aric Almirola - 186 Parker Retzlaff - 184 Josh Bilicki - 100 Garrett Smithley - 92 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 65 Joey Gase - 59 Patrick Emerling - 57 Justin Bonsignore - 54 Mason Massey - 45 Nick Leitz - 32 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 30 Greg Van Alst - 30 Thomas Annunziata - 25 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Brad Perez - 23 Kasey Kahne - 22 Patrick Staropoli - 21

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Talladega Superspeedway on April 26.

