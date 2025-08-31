NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (August 30) Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.Zilisch dominated the race, leading a race-high 70 laps, and survived the overtime to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.With the win, Zilisch gained 61 points and moved to the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 924 points.William Sawlaich, who finished runner-up, gained 48 points and moved to 19th place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 471 points.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 15th and gained 38 points. He stands second in the points table, just 20 points behind his teammate Zilisch.Austin Hill, who started on the second row, had a great run as he finished at P5, moving to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 766 points.Mayer stands third, followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at PortlandBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 25th race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 924Justin Allgaier - 904Sam Mayer - 874Jesse Love – 804Austin Hill – 766Carson Kvapil - 728Brandon Jones - 709Sammy Smith - 664Sheldon Creed - 662Taylor Gray - 657Harrison Burton – 628Nick Sanchez - 603Jeb Burton - 597Ryan Sieg - 560Christian Eckes - 558Dean Thompson - 536Daniel Dye - 493Brennan Poole - 491William Sawalich - 471Jeremy Clements - 427Matt DiBenedetto - 359Blaine Perkins - 356Anthony Alfredo - 353Kyle Sieg - 331Ryan Ellis - 326Josh Williams - 393Aric Almirola - 352Parker Retzlaff - 343Josh Bilicki - 229Garrett Smithley - 196Kris Wright - 177Leland Honeyman Jr.-168Austin Green - 144Joey Gase - 142Mason Massey - 122Thomas Annunziata - 95Corey Day - 92Mason Maggio - 88Alex Labbe - 86Justin Bonsignore - 80Nick Leitz - 77Brad Perez - 50Caesar Bacarella - 40Ryan Truex - 39CJ McLaughlin - 33Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.