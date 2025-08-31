  • NASCAR
NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 31, 2025 12:09 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (August 30) Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway.

Zilisch dominated the race, leading a race-high 70 laps, and survived the overtime to cross the finish line in P1.

NASCAR drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.

With the win, Zilisch gained 61 points and moved to the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 924 points.

William Sawlaich, who finished runner-up, gained 48 points and moved to 19th place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 471 points.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished 15th and gained 38 points. He stands second in the points table, just 20 points behind his teammate Zilisch.

Austin Hill, who started on the second row, had a great run as he finished at P5, moving to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 766 points.

Mayer stands third, followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 25th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 924
  2. Justin Allgaier - 904
  3. Sam Mayer - 874
  4. Jesse Love – 804
  5. Austin Hill – 766
  6. Carson Kvapil - 728
  7. Brandon Jones - 709
  8. Sammy Smith - 664
  9. Sheldon Creed - 662
  10. Taylor Gray - 657
  11. Harrison Burton – 628
  12. Nick Sanchez - 603
  13. Jeb Burton - 597
  14. Ryan Sieg - 560
  15. Christian Eckes - 558
  16. Dean Thompson - 536
  17. Daniel Dye - 493
  18. Brennan Poole - 491
  19. William Sawalich - 471
  20. Jeremy Clements - 427
  21. Matt DiBenedetto - 359
  22. Blaine Perkins - 356
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 353
  24. Kyle Sieg - 331
  25. Ryan Ellis - 326
  26. Josh Williams - 393
  27. Aric Almirola - 352
  28. Parker Retzlaff - 343
  29. Josh Bilicki - 229
  30. Garrett Smithley - 196
  31. Kris Wright - 177
  32. Leland Honeyman Jr.-168
  33. Austin Green - 144
  34. Joey Gase - 142
  35. Mason Massey - 122
  36. Thomas Annunziata - 95
  37. Corey Day - 92
  38. Mason Maggio - 88
  39. Alex Labbe - 86
  40. Justin Bonsignore - 80
  41. Nick Leitz - 77
  42. Brad Perez - 50
  43. Caesar Bacarella - 40
  44. Ryan Truex - 39
  45. CJ McLaughlin - 33

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Edited by Yash Soni
