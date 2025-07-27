NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (July 25) Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Zilisch, the Xfinity Series rookie, passed fellow rookie Taylor Gray with two laps to go and stayed out front without any challenge on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.Regular drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.With the win, Zilisch gained 55 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 729 points.After a DNF result at Indy, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 20 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 750 points.Sam Mayer, who started on the pole, had a great run as he finished runner-up, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 702 points.Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, and Sammy Smith to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Pennzoil 250 at IndyBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 21st race of the 2025 season:Justin Allgaier - 750Connor Zilisch – 729Sam Mayer – 702Jesse Love - 654Austin Hill - 650Brandon Jones – 595Carson Kvapil - 587Sheldon Creed - 576Taylor Gray – 568Sammy Smith - 545Jeb Burton – 519Nick Sanchez - 517Harrison Burton - 509Ryan Sieg - 499Dean Thompson - 462Christian Eckes - 450Daniel Dye - 441Brennan Poole - 397Josh Williams - 376Jeremy Clements - 369William Sawalich - 348Matt DiBenedetto - 337Anthony Alfredo - 329Kyle Sieg - 284Blaine Perkins - 283Ryan Ellis - 264Aric Almirola - 338Parker Retzlaff - 293Josh Bilicki - 184Kris Wright - 177Leland Honeyman Jr. - 157Garrett Smithley - 150Mason Massey - 121Joey Gase - 115Alex Labbe - 85Austin Green - 84Thomas Annunziata - 80Corey Day - 79Nick Leitz - 77Mason Maggio - 66Justin Bonsignore - 55Brad Perez - 50Ryan Truex - 39CJ McLaughlin - 33Caesar Bacarella - 31Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Iowa Speedway next weekend.