NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 27, 2025 02:44 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indy (Source: Getty Images)

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (July 25) Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Zilisch, the Xfinity Series rookie, passed fellow rookie Taylor Gray with two laps to go and stayed out front without any challenge on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Regular drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.

With the win, Zilisch gained 55 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 729 points.

After a DNF result at Indy, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 20 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 750 points.

Sam Mayer, who started on the pole, had a great run as he finished runner-up, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 702 points.

Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, and Sammy Smith to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Pennzoil 250 at Indy

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 21st race of the 2025 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier - 750
  2. Connor Zilisch – 729
  3. Sam Mayer – 702
  4. Jesse Love - 654
  5. Austin Hill - 650
  6. Brandon Jones – 595
  7. Carson Kvapil - 587
  8. Sheldon Creed - 576
  9. Taylor Gray – 568
  10. Sammy Smith - 545
  11. Jeb Burton – 519
  12. Nick Sanchez - 517
  13. Harrison Burton - 509
  14. Ryan Sieg - 499
  15. Dean Thompson - 462
  16. Christian Eckes - 450
  17. Daniel Dye - 441
  18. Brennan Poole - 397
  19. Josh Williams - 376
  20. Jeremy Clements - 369
  21. William Sawalich - 348
  22. Matt DiBenedetto - 337
  23. Anthony Alfredo - 329
  24. Kyle Sieg - 284
  25. Blaine Perkins - 283
  26. Ryan Ellis - 264
  27. Aric Almirola - 338
  28. Parker Retzlaff - 293
  29. Josh Bilicki - 184
  30. Kris Wright - 177
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 157
  32. Garrett Smithley - 150
  33. Mason Massey - 121
  34. Joey Gase - 115
  35. Alex Labbe - 85
  36. Austin Green - 84
  37. Thomas Annunziata - 80
  38. Corey Day - 79
  39. Nick Leitz - 77
  40. Mason Maggio - 66
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 55
  42. Brad Perez - 50
  43. Ryan Truex - 39
  44. CJ McLaughlin - 33
  45. Caesar Bacarella - 31

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are next in action at Iowa Speedway next weekend.

Edited by Yash Soni
