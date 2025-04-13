NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2025 01:34 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity SciAps 300 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson became the seventh different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (April 12) SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson secured a dominant Bristol victory, leading a race-high 276 of the 300 laps. He grabbed the lead for the final time with 110 laps remaining in the race and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 SciAps 300. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

After finishing P3 at the high-banked Bristol track, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, gained 49 points and moved to the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 395 points.

Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch, who started on the front row, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished 12th, moving to fifth place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 260 points.

After finishing runner-up, Carson Kvapil gained 44 points and moved to sixth place in the Xfinity Series points table with 257 points.

Sam Mayer, who finished 11th, gained 37 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 312 points.

Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Connor Zilisch, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Ryan Sieg, and Sammy Smith to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after SciAps 300 at Bristol

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the ninth race of the 2025 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier - 395
  2. Sam Mayer - 312
  3. Jesse Love - 286
  4. Austin Hill - 280
  5. Connor Zilisch # - 260
  6. Carson Kvapil # - 257
  7. Brandon Jones - 253
  8. Sheldon Creed - 252
  9. Ryan Sieg - 249
  10. Sammy Smith - 241
  11. Daniel Dye # - 212
  12. Harrison Burton - 209
  13. Jeb Burton - 207
  14. Christian Eckes # - 204
  15. Nick Sanchez # - 202
  16. Taylor Gray # - 189
  17. Aric Almirola - 186
  18. Dean Thompson # - 184
  19. Brennan Poole - 167
  20. Josh Williams - 163
  21. Jeremy Clements - 160
  22. Parker Retzlaff - 141
  23. William Sawalich # - 131
  24. Matt DiBenedetto - 127
  25. Ryan Ellis - 122
  26. Anthony Alfredo - 120
  27. Blaine Perkins - 119
  28. Kyle Sieg - 111
  29. Kris Wright - 84
  30. Josh Bilicki - 81
  31. Garrett Smithley - 78
  32. Leland Honeyman - 65
  33. Joey Gase - 59
  34. Justin Bonsignore - 53
  35. Mason Massey - 45
  36. Patrick Emerling - 40
  37. Nick Leitz - 32
  38. Jordan Anderson - 30
  39. Alex Labbe - 30
  40. Greg Van Alst - 28
  41. Caesar Bacarella - 24
  42. Brad Perez - 23
  43. Patrick Staropoli - 21
  44. Mason Maggio - 21
  45. Ryan Truex - 20

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Rockingham Speedway on April 19.

