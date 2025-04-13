Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2025 00:24 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity SciAps 300 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 300 has concluded. The ninth race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway and lasted for an hour, 52 minutes, and 06 seconds.

SciAps 300 saw eight lead changes among five different drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle Larson secured his first win of the Xfinity season at Bristol in a dominant fashion.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who started on the pole, dominated the race, winning stage 2 and leading a race-high 277 of 300 laps to earn his 16th career victory in the Xfinity Series.

Larson emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Justin Allgaier on Lap 191 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1. The Elk Grove, California, native crossed the finish line 2.054 seconds ahead of Carson Kvapil to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil finished as runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Brandon Jones in the top five. Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Corey Heim, Christian Eckes, and Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

JRM’s Allgaier earned the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus on finishing higher than his three other competitors.

Kvapil, Allgaier, Smith, and Jones will race for the fourth and final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus event of the season next week at Rockingham.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 SciAps 300 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 SciAps 300 at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #17 - Kyle Larson
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #8 - Sammy Smith
  5. #20 - Brandon Jones
  6. #2 - Jesse Love
  7. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  8. #24 - Corey Heim
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes
  10. #26 - Dean Thompson
  11. #41 - Sam Mayer
  12. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  13. #10 - Daniel Dye
  14. #11 - Josh Williams
  15. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  16. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  17. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  18. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  19. #54 - Taylor Gray
  20. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  24. #21 - Austin Hill
  25. #45 - Mason Massey
  26. #25 - Harrison Burton
  27. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  28. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  29. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  30. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  31. #5 - Kris Wright
  32. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  33. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  34. #18 - William Sawalich
  35. #07 - Alex Labbe
  36. #44 - Brennan Poole
  37. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  38. #53 - Mason Maggio

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Rockingham Speedway for the 10th race of the season on Saturday, April 19.

Edited by Yash Soni
