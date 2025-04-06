NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones became the sixth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (April 5) Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Jones grabbed the lead on the restart with 12 laps remaining in the race and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.
Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.
With the win, Brandon Jones locked his playoff spot and gained 52 points. He moved to seventh place in the Xfinity Series points table with 216 points.
After finishing P3 at the historic Darlington track, the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, gained 53 points and moved to the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 346 points.
Taylor Gray, who started on the second row, couldn’t make the most of his advantage and finished 33rd, moving to 17th place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 171 points.
Sam Mayer, who finished 14th, gained 23 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 275 points.
Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Connor Zilisch, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Ryan Sieg, and Harrison Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington
Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the eighth race of the 2025 season:
- Justin Allgaier - 346
- Sam Mayer - 275
- Austin Hill - 267
- Sheldon Creed - 251
- Jesse Love - 247
- Connor Zilisch # - 224
- Brandon Jones - 216
- Carson Kvapil # - 213
- Ryan Sieg - 210
- Harrison Burton - 198
- Sammy Smith - 193
- Jeb Burton - 191
- Daniel Dye # - 188
- Aric Almirola - 186
- Nick Sanchez # - 177
- Christian Eckes # - 176
- Taylor Gray # - 171
- Brennan Poole - 166
- Dean Thompson # - 157
- Jeremy Clements - 143
- Josh Williams - 140
- William Sawalich # - 126
- Parker Retzlaff - 122
- Matt DiBenedetto - 113
- Blaine Perkins - 112
- Ryan Ellis - 112
- Anthony Alfredo - 98
- Kyle Sieg - 96
- Josh Bilicki - 81
- Kris Wright - 78
- Garrett Smithley - 70
- Leland Honeyman - 65
- Joey Gase - 59
- Patrick Emerling - 40
- Justin Bonsignore - 33
- Mason Massey - 33
- Nick Leitz - 32
- Jordan Anderson - 30
- Alex Labbe - 28
- Caesar Bacarella - 24
- Brad Perez - 23
- Greg Van Alst - 23
- Patrick Staropoli - 21
- Ryan Truex - 20
- Mason Maggio - 20
Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12.