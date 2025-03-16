NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier became the fifth different winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 15) The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Allgaier emerged victorious when he held off the challenge of Aric Almirola in the closing laps to take the checkered flag.

Drivers received points based on their finishes in the 2025 The LiUNA! After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Justin Allgaier gained 59 points and moved to the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 200 points.

Daytona winner Jesse Love finished third at Vegas. He gained 38 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 181 points.

Sammy Smith, who started on pole, finished 14th and moved to fifth place in the 2025 Xfinity points table with 156 points.

Samy Mayer gained 40 points after finishing fifth at Vegas. He moved to third place in the standings with 170 points.

Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, Aric Almirola, Sheldon Creed, Taylor Gray, Connor Zilisch, and Ryan Sieg to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after The LiUNA! at Las Vegas

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the fifth race of the 2025 season:

Justin Allgaier - 200 Jesse Love - 181 Sam Mayer - 170 Austin Hill - 160 Sammy Smith - 156 Aric Almirola - 151 Sheldon Creed - 144 Taylor Gray # - 137 Connor Zilisch # - 133 Ryan Sieg - 133 Christian Eckes # - 127 Jeb Burton - 121 Harrison Burton - 119 Carson Kvapil # - 114 Brandon Jones - 110 Nick Sanchez # - 103 Daniel Dye # - 103 Josh Williams - 97 William Sawalich # - 93 Jeremy Clements - 93 Matt DiBenedetto - 87 Brennan Poole - 84 Dean Thompson # - 82 Blaine Perkins - 72 Anthony Alfredo - 66 Josh Bilicki - 65 Kyle Sieg - 61 Ryan Ellis - 61 Parker Retzlaff - 60 Leland Honeyman - 57 Joey Gase - 51 Kris Wright - 44 Garrett Smithley - 37 Patrick Emerling - 36 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 28 Mason Massey - 25 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Nick Leitz - 22 Ryan Truex - 20 Greg Van Alst - 19 Justin Bonsignore - 12 Cj Mclaughlin - 12 Austin Green - 12 Dawson Cram - 7

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, March 22.

