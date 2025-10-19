NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 250 (Source: Getty Images)

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 18) United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Hill held off the field on a dramatic overtime restart with two laps to go to take the checkered flag.

NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.

With the 23rd finish at Talladega, Zilisch gained 21 points and advanced to the Championship 4 race. He is leading the Xfinity Series points table with 3145 points. Playoff driver Carson Kvapil finished P2 and gained 45 points. He moved to fourth place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 3073 points. He is 11 points above the elimination line.

The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished third and gained 52 points. He stands second in the points table with 3138 points and has become the second driver to lock the Championship 4 berth.

Jesse Love, who started on the second row, had a great run, finishing in 10th place and gaining 40 points, which moved him to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3102 points. He is 40 points above the elimination line.

Jesse Love stands third, followed by Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after United Rentals 250 at Talladega

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 31st race of the 2025 season:

  1. Connor Zilisch - 3145
  2. Justin Allgaier - 3138
  3. Jesse Love - 3102
  4. Carson Kvapil - 3073
  5. Sammy Smith - 3062
  6. Brandon Jones - 3053
  7. Sam Mayer - 3051
  8. Sheldon Creed - 3032
  9. Austin Hill - 2177
  10. Nick Sanchez - 2148
  11. Taylor Gray - 2137
  12. Harrison Burton - 2107
  13. Christian Eckes - 742
  14. Jeb Burton - 687
  15. Ryan Sieg - 667
  16. Dean Thompson - 641
  17. William Sawalich - 636
  18. Daniel Dye - 591
  19. Brennan Poole - 588
  20. Aric Almirola - 562
  21. Jeremy Clements - 494
  22. Parker Retzlaff - 461
  23. Josh Williams - 454
  24. Matt DiBenedetto - 435
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 435
  26. Blaine Perkins - 427
  27. Kyle Sieg - 422
  28. Ryan Ellis - 388
  29. Josh Bilicki - 256
  30. Garrett Smithley - 234
  31. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 229
  32. Austin Green - 199
  33. Corey Day - 190
  34. Joey Gase - 182
  35. Kris Wright - 177
  36. Mason Massey - 129
  37. Nick Leitz - 115
  38. Thomas Annunziata - 113
  39. Mason Maggio - 107
  40. Alex Labbe - 97
  41. Justin Bonsignore - 82
  42. Caesar Bacarella - 72
  43. Brenden Queen - 51
  44. Brad Perez - 50
  45. Ryan Truex - 39

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Edited by Yash Soni
