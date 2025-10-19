NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (October 18) United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. Hill held off the field on a dramatic overtime restart with two laps to go to take the checkered flag.NASCAR Xfinity drivers, including playoff drivers, received points based on their finishes after every race, and these points were used to determine the final 4 drivers for the season-finale race.With the 23rd finish at Talladega, Zilisch gained 21 points and advanced to the Championship 4 race. He is leading the Xfinity Series points table with 3145 points. Playoff driver Carson Kvapil finished P2 and gained 45 points. He moved to fourth place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with 3073 points. He is 11 points above the elimination line.The defending series champion Justin Allgaier finished third and gained 52 points. He stands second in the points table with 3138 points and has become the second driver to lock the Championship 4 berth.Jesse Love, who started on the second row, had a great run, finishing in 10th place and gaining 40 points, which moved him to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 3102 points. He is 40 points above the elimination line.Jesse Love stands third, followed by Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed, Austin Hill, and Nick Sanchez to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers' standings after United Rentals 250 at TalladegaBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the 31st race of the 2025 season:Connor Zilisch - 3145Justin Allgaier - 3138Jesse Love - 3102Carson Kvapil - 3073Sammy Smith - 3062Brandon Jones - 3053Sam Mayer - 3051Sheldon Creed - 3032Austin Hill - 2177Nick Sanchez - 2148Taylor Gray - 2137Harrison Burton - 2107Christian Eckes - 742Jeb Burton - 687Ryan Sieg - 667Dean Thompson - 641William Sawalich - 636Daniel Dye - 591Brennan Poole - 588Aric Almirola - 562Jeremy Clements - 494Parker Retzlaff - 461Josh Williams - 454Matt DiBenedetto - 435Anthony Alfredo - 435Blaine Perkins - 427Kyle Sieg - 422Ryan Ellis - 388Josh Bilicki - 256Garrett Smithley - 234Leland Honeyman Jr. - 229Austin Green - 199Corey Day - 190Joey Gase - 182Kris Wright - 177Mason Massey - 129Nick Leitz - 115Thomas Annunziata - 113Mason Maggio - 107Alex Labbe - 97Justin Bonsignore - 82Caesar Bacarella - 72Brenden Queen - 51Brad Perez - 50Ryan Truex - 39Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.