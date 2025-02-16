NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway ended, with Richard Childress Racing's Jesse Love winning his second career win in the series on Saturday (February 15).

Love emerged victorious when he held off Sam Mayer and Sheldon Creed on the final lap in overtime that was marred by several multi-car wrecks.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series opener, the United Rentals 300, is done and dusted. On behalf of the drivers’ finishes in Saturday’s final result standings, they received points that will determine the top-12 playoff drivers after the regular season.

The victory at the United Rentals 300 has earned Jesse Love his spot in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, and he currently stands in second place in the points table with 42 points.

With a P3 finish, Haas Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed stands at the top of the 2025 Xfinity points table with 51 points, nine points ahead of Love.

Meanwhile, Sam Mayer, who finished runner-up, gained 35 points and stands fifth in the points table.

Creed is followed by Dean Thompson, Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Jeb Burton, Harrison Burton, Jordan Anderson, and Justin Allgaier to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after United Rentals 300 at Daytona

Below is the list of 38 drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the first race of the 2025 season:

Jesse Love - 42 Sheldon Creed - 51 Dean Thompson - 38 Taylor Gray - 37 Sam Mayer - 35 Carson Kvapil - 33 Jeb Burton - 33 Harrison Burton - 32 Jordan Anderson - 30 Justin Allgaier - 30 Jeremy Clements - 29 Patrick Emerling - 27 Ryan Sieg - 27 Matt DiBenedetto - 26 Christian Eckes - 25 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Austin Hill - 24 Josh Bilicki - 23 Anthony Alfredo - 23 Joey Gase - 22 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 21 Ryan Truex - 20 Josh Williams - 17 Ryan Ellis - 14 Sammy Smith - 13 Justin Bonsignore - 12 William Sawalich - 12 Greg Van Alst - 11 Connor Zilisch - 10 Nick Sanchez - 10 Parker Retzlaff - 8 Brennan Poole - 7 Garrett Smithley - 6 Kris Wright - 5 Blaine Perkins - 3 Kyle Sieg - 1 Brandon Jones - 1 Daniel Dye - 1

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22.

