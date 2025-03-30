NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill became the second multiple winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 29) US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Ad

Hill survived the overtime, leading the final lap, and took the second win of the season.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 US Marine Corps 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the win, Austin Hill gained 44 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 293 points.

Connor Zilisch, who started on pole, couldn’t take the advantage and finished 28th and moved to seventh place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 193 points.

Justin Allgaier, the defending series champion, gained 44 points after finishing third at Martinsville. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series standings with 293 points.

Sam Mayer, who finished fifth, gained 32 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 252 points.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, and Jeb Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the seventh race of the 2025 season:

Ad

Justin Allgaier - 293 Sam Mayer – 252 Austin Hill – 246 Sheldon Creed - 222 Jesse Love - 219 Sammy Smith – 215 Connor Zilisch - 193 Ryan Sieg - 185 Carson Kvapil - 176 Jeb Burton - 169 Daniel Dye - 168 Taylor Gray - 166 Brandon Jones - 164 Harrison Burton - 158 Nick Sanchez - 148 Brennan Poole - 140 Josh Williams - 139 Dean Thompson - 138 Christian Eckes - 133 Jeremy Clements - 127 William Sawalich - 124 Blaine Perkins - 103 Matt DiBenedetto - 99 Ryan Ellis - 97 Anthony Alfredo - 86 Kyle Sieg - 82 Kris Wright - 77 Aric Almirola - 186 Parker Retzlaff - 105 Josh Bilicki - 65 Garrett Smithley - 65 Leland Honeyman Jr. - 64 Joey Gase - 59 Patrick Emerling - 40 Justin Bonsignore - 33 Jordan Anderson - 30 Alex Labbe - 28 Mason Massey - 25 Caesar Bacarella - 24 Brad Perez - 23 Nick Leitz - 22 Patrick Staropoli - 21 Ryan Truex - 20 Mason Maggio-20 Greg Van Alst - 20

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Darlington Raceway on April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback