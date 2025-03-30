NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill became the second multiple winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 29) US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Hill survived the overtime, leading the final lap, and took the second win of the season.
Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 US Marine Corps 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.
With the win, Austin Hill gained 44 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 293 points.
Connor Zilisch, who started on pole, couldn’t take the advantage and finished 28th and moved to seventh place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 193 points.
Justin Allgaier, the defending series champion, gained 44 points after finishing third at Martinsville. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series standings with 293 points.
Sam Mayer, who finished fifth, gained 32 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 252 points.
Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, and Jeb Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville
Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the seventh race of the 2025 season:
- Justin Allgaier - 293
- Sam Mayer – 252
- Austin Hill – 246
- Sheldon Creed - 222
- Jesse Love - 219
- Sammy Smith – 215
- Connor Zilisch - 193
- Ryan Sieg - 185
- Carson Kvapil - 176
- Jeb Burton - 169
- Daniel Dye - 168
- Taylor Gray - 166
- Brandon Jones - 164
- Harrison Burton - 158
- Nick Sanchez - 148
- Brennan Poole - 140
- Josh Williams - 139
- Dean Thompson - 138
- Christian Eckes - 133
- Jeremy Clements - 127
- William Sawalich - 124
- Blaine Perkins - 103
- Matt DiBenedetto - 99
- Ryan Ellis - 97
- Anthony Alfredo - 86
- Kyle Sieg - 82
- Kris Wright - 77
- Aric Almirola - 186
- Parker Retzlaff - 105
- Josh Bilicki - 65
- Garrett Smithley - 65
- Leland Honeyman Jr. - 64
- Joey Gase - 59
- Patrick Emerling - 40
- Justin Bonsignore - 33
- Jordan Anderson - 30
- Alex Labbe - 28
- Mason Massey - 25
- Caesar Bacarella - 24
- Brad Perez - 23
- Nick Leitz - 22
- Patrick Staropoli - 21
- Ryan Truex - 20
- Mason Maggio-20
- Greg Van Alst - 20
Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Darlington Raceway on April 5.