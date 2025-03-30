NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 13:25 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 (Source: Getty Images)

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill became the second multiple winner of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Saturday’s (March 29) US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Hill survived the overtime, leading the final lap, and took the second win of the season.

Drivers received points based on their finishes at the 2025 US Marine Corps 250. After the regular season, these points will determine the top-12 playoff drivers.

With the win, Austin Hill gained 44 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 293 points.

Connor Zilisch, who started on pole, couldn’t take the advantage and finished 28th and moved to seventh place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 193 points.

Justin Allgaier, the defending series champion, gained 44 points after finishing third at Martinsville. He is currently leading the Xfinity Series standings with 293 points.

Sam Mayer, who finished fifth, gained 32 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 252 points.

Mayer is followed by Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Connor Zilisch, Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, and Jeb Burton to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the seventh race of the 2025 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier - 293
  2. Sam Mayer – 252
  3. Austin Hill – 246
  4. Sheldon Creed - 222
  5. Jesse Love - 219
  6. Sammy Smith – 215
  7. Connor Zilisch - 193
  8. Ryan Sieg - 185
  9. Carson Kvapil - 176
  10. Jeb Burton - 169
  11. Daniel Dye - 168
  12. Taylor Gray - 166
  13. Brandon Jones - 164
  14. Harrison Burton - 158
  15. Nick Sanchez - 148
  16. Brennan Poole - 140
  17. Josh Williams - 139
  18. Dean Thompson - 138
  19. Christian Eckes - 133
  20. Jeremy Clements - 127
  21. William Sawalich - 124
  22. Blaine Perkins - 103
  23. Matt DiBenedetto - 99
  24. Ryan Ellis - 97
  25. Anthony Alfredo - 86
  26. Kyle Sieg - 82
  27. Kris Wright - 77
  28. Aric Almirola - 186
  29. Parker Retzlaff - 105
  30. Josh Bilicki - 65
  31. Garrett Smithley - 65
  32. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 64
  33. Joey Gase - 59
  34. Patrick Emerling - 40
  35. Justin Bonsignore - 33
  36. Jordan Anderson - 30
  37. Alex Labbe - 28
  38. Mason Massey - 25
  39. Caesar Bacarella - 24
  40. Brad Perez - 23
  41. Nick Leitz - 22
  42. Patrick Staropoli - 21
  43. Ryan Truex - 20
  44. Mason Maggio-20
  45. Greg Van Alst - 20

Watch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams next in action at Darlington Raceway on April 5.

Edited by Yash Soni
हिन्दी