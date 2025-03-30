Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today? Final results from US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:55 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series US Marine Corps 250 has finally concluded. The seventh race of the season, with 38 entries, started at 5 pm ET on Saturday, March 29. It took place at Martinsville Speedway and lasted for two hours, 27 minutes, and 56 seconds.

US Marine Corps 250 saw 14 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed 14 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Driving the #21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, Austin Hill secured his second win of the season after surviving NASCAR overtime on Saturday at the 0.526-mile track.

In a final lap drama, Sammy Smith bumped race leader Taylor Gray in Turn 3, sending the #54 Joe Gibbs Racing driver around for a spin, which opened the opportunity for Hill to take the lead and cross the finish line in P1 as a multi-car accident occurred down the frontstretch.

Austin Hill led the only final lap and crossed the finish line 0.190 seconds ahead of Sheldon Creed to take the checkered flag and $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize. The win marked the 12th of his Xfinity Series career.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed finished as runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Dean Thompson, Daniel Dye, Ryan Sieg, Kris Wright, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

Hill, Creed, Allgaier, and Poole will race for the third Dash 4 Cash event of the season in two weeks at Bristol Motor Speedway. The highest finisher among them will claim a $100,000 bonus.

NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 US Marine Corps 250 final results explored

Here are the final results of the 2025 US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #21 - Austin Hill
  2. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #44 - Brennan Poole
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #26 - Dean Thompson
  7. #10 - Daniel Dye
  8. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  9. #5 - Kris Wright
  10. #8 - Sammy Smith
  11. #27 - Jeb Burton
  12. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  13. #19 - Aric Almirola
  14. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  15. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  16. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  17. #11 - Josh Williams
  18. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  19. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  20. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  21. #17 - Corey Day
  22. #20 - Brandon Jones
  23. #45 - Brad Perez
  24. #25 - Harrison Burton
  25. #53 - Mason Maggio
  26. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  27. #18 - William Sawalich
  28. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  29. #54 - Taylor Gray
  30. #07 - Carson Ware
  31. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #91 - Myatt Snider
  34. #16 - Christian Eckes
  35. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  36. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  37. #2 - Jesse Love
  38. #42 - Anthony Alfredo

Catch 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the eighth race of the season on Saturday, April 5.

