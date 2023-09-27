Who is Sammy Smith? Exploring all about the NASCAR driver for JR Motorsport

Sammy Smith, a Toyota Racing Development driver from Johnston, Iowa, is an emerging NASCAR driver, who currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

After the conclusion of the 2023 Xfinity season, Smith will move from JGR to JR Motorsports next season to drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro in the Series. He also competes part-time in the Truck Series, driving the #17 Toyota Tundra for TRICON Garage.

Smith was born on June 4, 2004, in Johnston, lowa. Smith showed a passion for motorsports from a very young age of 8, competing in various series such as go-karts, Legends Cars, Late Models and Super Late Models, winning several ‘crown-jewel’ events such as the Winchester 400, Redbud 400, and Governor’s Cup.

The 19-year-old turned his attention to Late Model racing in 2019 and found success in Pro and Super Late Model races with various teams. He also competed in the ARCA Menards Series, winning two consecutive ARCA Menards Series East championships in 2021 and 2022. He also tried his hand in the CARS Tour, where he competed for car owners Barry Nelson, Marcus Richmond, Donnie Wilson, and Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Sammy Smith’s performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sammy Smith made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut with JGR last year at Road America, where he finished the race in 24th place. In nine starts, he earned three top-10 finishes and one pole as a part-time driver in his debut season. His best result of P3 of the year came at Watkins Glen International.

The young promising talent moved to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on a full-time basis in 2023, driving the #18 Toyota GR Supra. He scored his first series victory at Phoenix Raceway on March 11. With the win, he became the youngest winner in the series history at the Phoenix.

In addition to his maiden victory, he also earned 12 top-10 finishes, five top-5s and through the first 28 races of the season. He sits 18 points above the elimination line with one race remaining in the Round of 12.

Two-time ARCA East champion also made his Truck debut this year with TRICON Garage during the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, where he secured 14th-place finish.