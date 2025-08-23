NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 23, 2025 13:14 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Friday’s (August 22) Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

As a relief driver, Parker Kligerman earns the Xfinity Series Daytona win for Zilisch after the Xfinity rookie switches the seat under caution on Lap 13.

NASCAR drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.

With the win, Zilisch gained 40 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 863 points.

Ad
Trending

After a P4 result at Daytona, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 866 points.

Sam Mayer, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P3, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 840 points.

Ad

Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona

Below is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 24th race of the 2025 season:

  1. Justin Allgaier - 866
  2. Connor Zilisch – 863
  3. Sam Mayer - 840
  4. Jesse Love – 773
  5. Austin Hill – 716
  6. Carson Kvapil - 687
  7. Brandon Jones – 684
  8. Sheldon Creed - 651
  9. Sammy Smith - 648
  10. Taylor Gray - 634
  11. Harrison Burton – 603
  12. Nick Sanchez - 569
  13. Jeb Burton - 567
  14. Ryan Sieg - 547
  15. Dean Thompson - 531
  16. Christian Eckes - 523
  17. Brennan Poole - 467
  18. Daniel Dye - 467
  19. William Sawalich - 423
  20. Jeremy Clements - 407
  21. Matt DiBenedetto - 356
  22. Anthony Alfredo - 349
  23. Blaine Perkins - 328
  24. Kyle Sieg - 320
  25. Ryan Ellis - 310
  26. Josh Williams - 379
  27. Aric Almirola - 352
  28. Parker Retzlaff - 336
  29. Josh Bilicki - 229
  30. Garrett Smithley - 184
  31. Kris Wright - 177
  32. Leland Honeyman Jr. - 168
  33. Joey Gase - 142
  34. Mason Massey - 122
  35. Austin Green - 115
  36. Corey Day - 92
  37. Mason Maggio - 88
  38. Thomas Annunziata - 86
  39. Alex Labbe - 85
  40. Justin Bonsignore - 80
  41. Nick Leitz - 77
  42. Brad Perez - 50
  43. Caesar Bacarella - 40
  44. Ryan Truex - 39
  45. CJ McLaughlin – 33

Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Portland International Raceway.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications