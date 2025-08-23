NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Driver points standings after Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch secured his seventh win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after winning Friday’s (August 22) Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway.As a relief driver, Parker Kligerman earns the Xfinity Series Daytona win for Zilisch after the Xfinity rookie switches the seat under caution on Lap 13.NASCAR drivers received points based on their finishes after every race, and after the regular season, these points were used to determine the top 12 playoff drivers for the postseason.With the win, Zilisch gained 40 points and moved to the second spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 863 points.After a P4 result at Daytona, the defending series champion Justin Allgaier gained 42 points and maintained the top position in the Xfinity Series points table with 866 points.Sam Mayer, who started on the front row, had a great run as he finished at P3, moving to third place in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity points table with 840 points.Mayer is followed by Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed, Sammy Smith, and Taylor Gray to round out the top 10 in the points standings.NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers’ standings after Wawa 250 at DaytonaBelow is the list of 45 drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after the 24th race of the 2025 season:Justin Allgaier - 866Connor Zilisch – 863Sam Mayer - 840Jesse Love – 773Austin Hill – 716Carson Kvapil - 687Brandon Jones – 684Sheldon Creed - 651Sammy Smith - 648Taylor Gray - 634Harrison Burton – 603Nick Sanchez - 569Jeb Burton - 567Ryan Sieg - 547Dean Thompson - 531Christian Eckes - 523Brennan Poole - 467Daniel Dye - 467William Sawalich - 423Jeremy Clements - 407Matt DiBenedetto - 356Anthony Alfredo - 349Blaine Perkins - 328Kyle Sieg - 320Ryan Ellis - 310Josh Williams - 379Aric Almirola - 352Parker Retzlaff - 336Josh Bilicki - 229Garrett Smithley - 184Kris Wright - 177Leland Honeyman Jr. - 168Joey Gase - 142Mason Massey - 122Austin Green - 115Corey Day - 92Mason Maggio - 88Thomas Annunziata - 86Alex Labbe - 85Justin Bonsignore - 80Nick Leitz - 77Brad Perez - 50Caesar Bacarella - 40Ryan Truex - 39CJ McLaughlin – 33Watch the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams as they are in action next weekend at Portland International Raceway.