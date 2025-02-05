NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 05, 2025 20:12 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series entry list at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off next week with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The United Rentals 300 will be the first race of the 2025 Xfinity season and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The season-opening race is set to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW, and radio coverage will be live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be contested over 120 laps with 300 miles on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 44th annual United Rentals 300 hosted by Daytona International Speedway.

There are 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots at this year’s Daytona Xfinity race. Some notable drivers on the entry list are Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, Ryan Truex, Jordan Anderson, Leland Honeyman, Caesar Bacarella, Kris Wright, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, Sam Mayer, Connor Zilisch, and Josh Bilicki.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the United Rentals 300. He won last year in two hours, 46 minutes, and 29 seconds after beating Sheldon Creed. Hill will look to clinch a fourth consecutive win at the Xfinity season opener next week.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #5 - Kris Wright
  6. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  13. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Ryan Truex
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  24. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - TBA
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - C. J. McLaughlin
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s first NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from Feb. 14 to 15.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
