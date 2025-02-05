NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Full entry list for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off next week with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway. The United Rentals 300 will be the first race of the 2025 Xfinity season and will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The season-opening race is set to kick off at 5 pm ET and will be broadcast on CW, and radio coverage will be live on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be contested over 120 laps with 300 miles on the 2.5-mile superspeedway. It will be the 44th annual United Rentals 300 hosted by Daytona International Speedway.

There are 39 Xfinity Series entries for 38 spots at this year’s Daytona Xfinity race. Some notable drivers on the entry list are Sheldon Creed, Jesse Love, Garrett Smithley, Daniel Dye, Ryan Truex, Jordan Anderson, Leland Honeyman, Caesar Bacarella, Kris Wright, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Harrison Burton, Sam Mayer, Connor Zilisch, and Josh Bilicki.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill is the defending winner of the United Rentals 300. He won last year in two hours, 46 minutes, and 29 seconds after beating Sheldon Creed. Hill will look to clinch a fourth consecutive win at the Xfinity season opener next week.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries who will take part at the Daytona International Speedway:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #1 - Carson Kvapil (R) #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #07 - Patrick Emerling #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye (R) #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes (R) #18 - William Sawalich (R) #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Ryan Truex #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson (R) #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Jordan Anderson #35 - Greg Van Alst #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Caesar Bacarella #48 - Nick Sanchez (R) #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray (R) #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch (R) #91 - Josh Bilicki #92 - C. J. McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Watch every event of the season’s first NASCAR Xfinity weekend live on CW from Feb. 14 to 15.

