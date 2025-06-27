NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

The Focused Health 250 marks the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at EchoPark Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m, ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series this weekend.
The 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the EchoPark Speedway.
As per BetMGM's odds table, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill, at +175 odds, is the favorite, to win this year’s Focused Health 250. Hill is the defending winner of the event and has also won five times at Atlanta.
Hill’s teammate Jesse Love has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +700, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1100, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.
Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Christian Eckes are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Friday, June 27.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Friday at the EchoPark Speedway (via BetMGM):
- Austin Hill: +175
- Jesse Love: +350
- Aric Almirola: +700
- Justin Allgaier: +1100
- Connor Zilisch: +1600
- Sam Mayer: +1800
- Carson Kvapil: +1800
- Sammy Smith: +1800
- Christian Eckes: +1800
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +3000
- Nick Sanchez: +3000
- Ryan Sieg: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +3000
- William Sawalich: +3500
- Daniel Dye: +4000
- Jeb Burton: +4000
- Josh Williams: +6000
- Parker Retzlaff: +8000
- Dean Thompson: +8000
- Anthony Alfredo: +8000
- Jeremy Clements: +10000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +10000
- Brennan Poole: +12500
- Kyle Sieg: +15000
- Leland Honeyman: +25000
- Patrick Starapoli: +25000
- Blaine Perkins: +25000
- Ryan Ellis: +25000
- Kris Wright: +30000
- C.J. McLaughlin: +30000
- Mason Maggio: +30000
- Mason Massey: +35000
- Joey Gase: +35000
- Nick Leitz: +35000
- Garrett Smithley: +35000
- Katherine Legge: +35000
The live telecast of Friday’s 251.02-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at EchoPark Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.
