NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

The Focused Health 250 marks the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at EchoPark Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m, ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series this weekend.

The 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the EchoPark Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill, at +175 odds, is the favorite, to win this year’s Focused Health 250. Hill is the defending winner of the event and has also won five times at Atlanta.

Hill’s teammate Jesse Love has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +700, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1100, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.

Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Christian Eckes are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Friday, June 27.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Friday at the EchoPark Speedway (via BetMGM):

Austin Hill: +175 Jesse Love: +350 Aric Almirola: +700 Justin Allgaier: +1100 Connor Zilisch: +1600 Sam Mayer: +1800 Carson Kvapil: +1800 Sammy Smith: +1800 Christian Eckes: +1800 Taylor Gray: +2000 Brandon Jones: +3000 Nick Sanchez: +3000 Ryan Sieg: +3000 Harrison Burton: +3000 William Sawalich: +3500 Daniel Dye: +4000 Jeb Burton: +4000 Josh Williams: +6000 Parker Retzlaff: +8000 Dean Thompson: +8000 Anthony Alfredo: +8000 Jeremy Clements: +10000 Matt DiBenedetto: +10000 Brennan Poole: +12500 Kyle Sieg: +15000 Leland Honeyman: +25000 Patrick Starapoli: +25000 Blaine Perkins: +25000 Ryan Ellis: +25000 Kris Wright: +30000 C.J. McLaughlin: +30000 Mason Maggio: +30000 Mason Massey: +35000 Joey Gase: +35000 Nick Leitz: +35000 Garrett Smithley: +35000 Katherine Legge: +35000

The live telecast of Friday’s 251.02-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at EchoPark Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

