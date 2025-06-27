NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2025 19:34 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Focused Health 250 marks the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at EchoPark Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m, ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series this weekend.

The 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track has 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. A total of 38 drivers have entered 38 spots for the fifth annual Focused Health 250 at the EchoPark Speedway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill, at +175 odds, is the favorite, to win this year’s Focused Health 250. Hill is the defending winner of the event and has also won five times at Atlanta.

Hill’s teammate Jesse Love has the second-highest odds at +350 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Aric Almirola at +700, the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +1100, and Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Focused Health 250.

Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Christian Eckes are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +1800 to win on Friday, June 27.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing on Friday at the EchoPark Speedway (via BetMGM):

  1. Austin Hill: +175
  2. Jesse Love: +350
  3. Aric Almirola: +700
  4. Justin Allgaier: +1100
  5. Connor Zilisch: +1600
  6. Sam Mayer: +1800
  7. Carson Kvapil: +1800
  8. Sammy Smith: +1800
  9. Christian Eckes: +1800
  10. Taylor Gray: +2000
  11. Brandon Jones: +3000
  12. Nick Sanchez: +3000
  13. Ryan Sieg: +3000
  14. Harrison Burton: +3000
  15. William Sawalich: +3500
  16. Daniel Dye: +4000
  17. Jeb Burton: +4000
  18. Josh Williams: +6000
  19. Parker Retzlaff: +8000
  20. Dean Thompson: +8000
  21. Anthony Alfredo: +8000
  22. Jeremy Clements: +10000
  23. Matt DiBenedetto: +10000
  24. Brennan Poole: +12500
  25. Kyle Sieg: +15000
  26. Leland Honeyman: +25000
  27. Patrick Starapoli: +25000
  28. Blaine Perkins: +25000
  29. Ryan Ellis: +25000
  30. Kris Wright: +30000
  31. C.J. McLaughlin: +30000
  32. Mason Maggio: +30000
  33. Mason Massey: +35000
  34. Joey Gase: +35000
  35. Nick Leitz: +35000
  36. Garrett Smithley: +35000
  37. Katherine Legge: +35000

The live telecast of Friday’s 251.02-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at EchoPark Speedway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
