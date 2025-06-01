"I don't know what the long term of that looks like": Justin Allgaier considers trading NASCAR career for family business

The defending Xfinity Series champion, Justin Allgaier, was recently featured on Kenny Wallace's podcast, "The Kenny Conversation," ahead of his Nashville Superspeedway triumph this Saturday. During the episode, Allgaier opened up about his plans to consider trading his stock car racing career for his family business.

The JR Motorsports driver hinted at his exit from the NASCAR Xfinity Series sooner than expected to join his father's tire business in Illinois. This decision might prevent the Xfinity Series driver from breaking Kenny Wallace's record of 547 starts. This revelation caught Wallace off guard and "shocked" him.

Justin Allgaier has made 484 starts in the Xfinity Series since making his debut in 2008. He has secured 27 wins, 162 top-five finishes, and 291 top-ten finishes in his career. Despite a strong career in the series, Allgaier has different priorities for the future, and during the podcast, he shared that around five years ago, his father asked him about his plans to continue the business legacy, and he said yes without any hesitation, becoming a minority owner.

"I just don't know what the long term of that looks like. I feel like, for me, my kids are growing up — I'm watching them grow up, I'm watching them get older. I don't want to miss it, you know? I don't want to not be there for it." [11:44 onwards]

"I still love the sport. I still love what I do — I wouldn't change it for the world. But I also feel like there's a lot of other stuff that I can accomplish in this world outside of being behind the wheel. I love the younger drivers that are coming up. I've helped quite a few try to be better. I'd love to do more of that," he added.

Justin Allgaier leads the Xfinity Series championship points standings with 583 points. He has secured three wins, ten top-ten finishes, and ten top-five finishes in 13 starts this season. Additionally, he led 638 laps and scored 21 playoff points this season.

Justin Allgaier's one-off entry at the Daytona 500 prompted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to return to the event

Earlier in Feburary 2025, Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his return to the crown jewel event, the Daytona 500, but as a team owner with his co-owned team, JR Motorsports. Following the same, the team featured a #40 Chevy Camaro ZL1, which was driven by the 2024 Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier.

The JR Motorsports driver had a respectable finish in the event, securing a spot among the top-ten drivers. Reflecting on the same, the former Most Popular Driver award winner told Frontstretch Media:

“I hope to get to do it again.” [1:10]

Justin Allgaier's ride was sponsored by country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton's Traveller Whiskey. He qualified 19th for the most prestigious Cup Series race and finished the event in P9.

