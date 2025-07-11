NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 11, 2025 14:04 GMT
AUTO: JUN 08 NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Bow Pay Later 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Sonoma (Source: Getty Images)

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 marks the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at Sonoma Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.

The 1.99-mile-long road course has 12 turns. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the third annual Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at the Sonoma Raceway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen, at -125 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250. SVG is the defending winner of the event and is coming into the race after sweeping the Chicago weekend last week.

His teammate Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +100 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Austin Hill at +1600, Sheldon Creed at +1600, Sam Mayer at +1800, and the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +2500 in the top five highest odds to win the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +4000 to win on Saturday, July 12. Taylor Gray and Nick Sanchez have the seventh-highest odds at +5000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway (via BetMGM):

  1. Shane van Gisbergen: -125
  2. Connor Zilisch: +100
  3. Austin Hill: +1600
  4. Sheldon Creed: +1600
  5. Sam Mayer: +1800
  6. Justin Allgaier: +2500
  7. Jesse Love: +4000
  8. Sammy Smith: +4000
  9. Taylor Gray: +5000
  10. Nick Sanchez: +5000
  11. Christian Eckes: +8000
  12. Carson Kvapil: +8000
  13. Riley Herbst: +10000
  14. Austin Green: +10000
  15. William Sawalich: +20000
  16. Corey Day: +20000
  17. Connor Mosack: +35000
  18. Alex Labbe: +35000
  19. Josh Williams: +35000
  20. Harrison Burton: +35000
  21. Ryan Sieg: +50000
  22. Brandon Jones: +50000
  23. Daniel Dye: +50000
  24. Dean Thompson: +50000
  25. Brennan Poole: +50000
  26. Jeb Burton: +50000
  27. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  28. Parker Retzlaff: +100000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  30. Anthony Alfredo: +100000
  31. Jeremy Clements: +100000
  32. Matt DiBenedetto: +100000
  33. Kyle Sieg: +100000
  34. Will Rodgers: +200000
  35. Kris Wright: +200000
  36. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  37. Brad Perez: +200000
  38. Sage Karam: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 157.21-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

