NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 marks the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at Sonoma Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.

The 1.99-mile-long road course has 12 turns. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the third annual Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at the Sonoma Raceway.

As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen, at -125 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250. SVG is the defending winner of the event and is coming into the race after sweeping the Chicago weekend last week.

His teammate Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +100 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Austin Hill at +1600, Sheldon Creed at +1600, Sam Mayer at +1800, and the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +2500 in the top five highest odds to win the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +4000 to win on Saturday, July 12. Taylor Gray and Nick Sanchez have the seventh-highest odds at +5000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway (via BetMGM):

Shane van Gisbergen: -125 Connor Zilisch: +100 Austin Hill: +1600 Sheldon Creed: +1600 Sam Mayer: +1800 Justin Allgaier: +2500 Jesse Love: +4000 Sammy Smith: +4000 Taylor Gray: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +5000 Christian Eckes: +8000 Carson Kvapil: +8000 Riley Herbst: +10000 Austin Green: +10000 William Sawalich: +20000 Corey Day: +20000 Connor Mosack: +35000 Alex Labbe: +35000 Josh Williams: +35000 Harrison Burton: +35000 Ryan Sieg: +50000 Brandon Jones: +50000 Daniel Dye: +50000 Dean Thompson: +50000 Brennan Poole: +50000 Jeb Burton: +50000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Parker Retzlaff: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Anthony Alfredo: +100000 Jeremy Clements: +100000 Matt DiBenedetto: +100000 Kyle Sieg: +100000 Will Rodgers: +200000 Kris Wright: +200000 Ryan Ellis: +200000 Brad Perez: +200000 Sage Karam: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 157.21-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.

