NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 marks the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, at Sonoma Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 4:30 p.m. ET. The venue will also host the Cup Series and ARCA West races this weekend.
The 1.99-mile-long road course has 12 turns. A total of 39 drivers have entered 38 spots for the third annual Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at the Sonoma Raceway.
As per BetMGM's odds table, JR Motorsports driver Shane van Gisbergen, at -125 odds, is the favorite to win this year’s Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250. SVG is the defending winner of the event and is coming into the race after sweeping the Chicago weekend last week.
His teammate Connor Zilisch has the second-highest odds at +100 to win this weekend’s race. They are followed by Austin Hill at +1600, Sheldon Creed at +1600, Sam Mayer at +1800, and the defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier at +2500 in the top five highest odds to win the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.
Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love and JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith are tied for the sixth-highest odds at +4000 to win on Saturday, July 12. Taylor Gray and Nick Sanchez have the seventh-highest odds at +5000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers competing at the Sonoma Raceway (via BetMGM):
- Shane van Gisbergen: -125
- Connor Zilisch: +100
- Austin Hill: +1600
- Sheldon Creed: +1600
- Sam Mayer: +1800
- Justin Allgaier: +2500
- Jesse Love: +4000
- Sammy Smith: +4000
- Taylor Gray: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +5000
- Christian Eckes: +8000
- Carson Kvapil: +8000
- Riley Herbst: +10000
- Austin Green: +10000
- William Sawalich: +20000
- Corey Day: +20000
- Connor Mosack: +35000
- Alex Labbe: +35000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Harrison Burton: +35000
- Ryan Sieg: +50000
- Brandon Jones: +50000
- Daniel Dye: +50000
- Dean Thompson: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +50000
- Jeb Burton: +50000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Parker Retzlaff: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Anthony Alfredo: +100000
- Jeremy Clements: +100000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +100000
- Kyle Sieg: +100000
- Will Rodgers: +200000
- Kris Wright: +200000
- Ryan Ellis: +200000
- Brad Perez: +200000
- Sage Karam: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 157.21-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Sonoma Raceway will be available on CW, and radio coverage will air on PRN and SiriusXM Radio.
