NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025 Playoffs: Who advanced for the Round of 8 after Connor Zilisch’s win at Charlotte Roval?

The first round of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff season came to an end with the conclusion of Saturday’s Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, where Connor Zilisch secured his 10th win of the season.The elimination race of the Round of 12 determined the final eight drivers who will head into the next round of playoffs to compete against each other for the prestigious NASCAR Xfinity Series championship.This year’s Round of 10 was filled with excitement and drama. Aric Almirola and Brandon Jones won the first two playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, respectively.With no new winner from below the cut-off line at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, the last two spots were taken by Sheldon Creed and Carson Kvapil after finishing 11th and 15th, respectively, in the race.The elimination race ended in a caution flag on the final lap, which put the Round of 8 field into question. After reviewing the footage, NASCAR determined that Sammy Smith would advance over Taylor Gray, who lost his bid to advance to the next playoff round by one point.Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, Austin Hill and Harrison Burton were the four playoff-eligible drivers who didn't make the Round of 8.Expressing his emotions after coming one more round closer to the Championship 4 race, Smith said (via NASCAR.com):“I’m just excited to go try to race for a championship and put ourselves in position to make the final four.”NASCAR Xfinity Series updated playoff grid: Drivers who qualified for the semi-final roundWith eight Xfinity Series drivers now left to battle for the 2025 Xfinity Series championship, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch, who had a breakout season with a series-leading 10 wins, grabbed the top spot once again to begin the Round of 8.Jesse Love, Sammy Smith, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed enter the next round as the four drivers below the cut-off line for the Championship 4 race.Here are the eight drivers who qualified for the 2025 Xfinity Series playoffs:Car No. – Driver – Points#88 - Connor Zilisch (+57)#7 - Justin Allgaier (+24)#20 - Brandon Jones (+4)#41 - Sam Mayer (+2)#2 - Jesse Love (-2)#8 - Sammy Smith (-7)#1 - Carson Kvapil (-11)#00 - Sheldon Creed (-13)The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 302, the fourth race of the 2025 playoff season and the first race of the semi-final round. The action will go live at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11.