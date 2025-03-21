NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 14:34 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami (Source: Getty Images)

Hard Rock Bet 300 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:10 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile oval track has 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-nine drivers have entered 38 spots for the 31st annual Hard Rock Bet 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +120 odds to win this year’s Hard Rock Bet 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the season in the series.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +600 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1000, Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Daytona winner Jesse Love at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Hard Rock Bet 300.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the 10th-highest odds at +5000 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win the first of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: +120
  2. Justin Allgaier: +600
  3. Austin Hill: +700
  4. Sheldon Creed: +700
  5. Sam Mayer: +1000
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1400
  7. Jesse Love: +1400
  8. Ryan Sieg: +2000
  9. Brandon Jones: +2000
  10. Carson Kvapil: +2000
  11. Taylor Gray: +2500
  12. Sammy Smith: +3000
  13. Justin Bonsignore: +4000
  14. Christian Eckes: +5000
  15. William Sawalich: +5000
  16. Corey Heim: +5000
  17. Nick Sanchez: +6000
  18. Harrison Burton: +10000
  19. Josh Williams: +25000
  20. Daniel Dye: +25000
  21. Dean Thompson: +25000
  22. Anthony Alfredo: +25000
  23. Kris Wright: +35000
  24. Parker Retzlaff: +35000
  25. Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
  26. Jeb Burton: +35000
  27. Kyle Sieg: +35000
  28. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  29. Myatt Snider: +50000
  30. Brennan Poole: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +100000
  32. Mason Maggio: +100000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +100000
  34. Ryan Ellis: +100000
  35. Leland Honeyman: +100000
  36. Dawson Cram: +100000
  37. Brad Perez: +100000
  38. Mason Massey: +100000
  39. Alex Labbe: +100000
  40. Patrick Emerling: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
