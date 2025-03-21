NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hard Rock Bet 300 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:10 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile oval track has 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-nine drivers have entered 38 spots for the 31st annual Hard Rock Bet 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +120 odds to win this year’s Hard Rock Bet 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the season in the series.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +600 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1000, Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Daytona winner Jesse Love at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Hard Rock Bet 300.

Expand Tweet

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the 10th-highest odds at +5000 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win the first of the season.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +120 Justin Allgaier: +600 Austin Hill: +700 Sheldon Creed: +700 Sam Mayer: +1000 Connor Zilisch: +1400 Jesse Love: +1400 Ryan Sieg: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2000 Carson Kvapil: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2500 Sammy Smith: +3000 Justin Bonsignore: +4000 Christian Eckes: +5000 William Sawalich: +5000 Corey Heim: +5000 Nick Sanchez: +6000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Josh Williams: +25000 Daniel Dye: +25000 Dean Thompson: +25000 Anthony Alfredo: +25000 Kris Wright: +35000 Parker Retzlaff: +35000 Matt DiBenedetto: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Kyle Sieg: +35000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Myatt Snider: +50000 Brennan Poole: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +100000 Mason Maggio: +100000 Blaine Perkins: +100000 Ryan Ellis: +100000 Leland Honeyman: +100000 Dawson Cram: +100000 Brad Perez: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Alex Labbe: +100000 Patrick Emerling: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

