NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Preview and odds for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Hard Rock Bet 300 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 22, at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 4:10 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile oval track has 18-20 degree variable banking, 3 degrees on the front and back stretch. The venue will also host the Cup Series and Truck Series. Thirty-nine drivers have entered 38 spots for the 31st annual Hard Rock Bet 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Heading to the Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +120 odds to win this year’s Hard Rock Bet 300, according to BetMGM. He is making his first start of the season in the series.
Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, stands at second place at +600 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Austin Hill at +700, Sheldon Creed at +700, Sam Mayer at +1000, Connor Zilisch at +1400, and Daytona winner Jesse Love at +1400 in the top five highest odds to win the Hard Rock Bet 300.
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the 10th-highest odds at +5000 to win on Saturday. RSS Racing driver Ryan Sieg has the sixth-highest odds at +2000 to win the first of the season.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 39 Xfinity Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Homestead-Miami Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +120
- Justin Allgaier: +600
- Austin Hill: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +700
- Sam Mayer: +1000
- Connor Zilisch: +1400
- Jesse Love: +1400
- Ryan Sieg: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2000
- Carson Kvapil: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2500
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Justin Bonsignore: +4000
- Christian Eckes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +5000
- Corey Heim: +5000
- Nick Sanchez: +6000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Josh Williams: +25000
- Daniel Dye: +25000
- Dean Thompson: +25000
- Anthony Alfredo: +25000
- Kris Wright: +35000
- Parker Retzlaff: +35000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Kyle Sieg: +35000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Myatt Snider: +50000
- Brennan Poole: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +100000
- Mason Maggio: +100000
- Blaine Perkins: +100000
- Ryan Ellis: +100000
- Leland Honeyman: +100000
- Dawson Cram: +100000
- Brad Perez: +100000
- Mason Massey: +100000
- Alex Labbe: +100000
- Patrick Emerling: +100000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 300-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway can be viewed on CW, and radio coverage will air on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.