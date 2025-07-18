NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 18, 2025 13:58 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: BetRivers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover (Source: Imagn)

After Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Dover Motor Speedway for the BetRivers 200.

The BetRivers 200 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 20th race of the season on Saturday, July 19, at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the BetRivers 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

BetRivers 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Dover race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939.”
On Saturday, the Xfinity Series action at Dover Motor Speedway will start with practice at 11 a.m. ET and 12:05 p.m. ET before concluding with the 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 BetRivers 200 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. 07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Ross Chastain
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - Jake Finch
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Aric Almirola
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #24 - Ryan Truex
  20. #25 - Harrison Burton
  21. #26 - Dean Thompson
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  25. #32 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #35 - TBA
  27. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  28. #41 - Sam Mayer
  29. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  30. #44 - Brennan Poole
  31. #45 - Lavar Scott
  32. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - TBA
  35. #54 - Taylor Gray
  36. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 20th race of the season at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
