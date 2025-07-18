NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

After Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Dover Motor Speedway for the BetRivers 200.The BetRivers 200 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 20th race of the season on Saturday, July 19, at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.Monetary incentives will be available for the BetRivers 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.BetRivers 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Dover race through a post on X. He wrote:“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939.”Bob Pockrass @bobpockrassLINK“Purses for Dover weekend, covers all cars, all positions, contingency awards, etc, and for Cup, all payouts to charter teams: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”On Saturday, the Xfinity Series action at Dover Motor Speedway will start with practice at 11 a.m. ET and 12:05 p.m. ET before concluding with the 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.2025 BetRivers 200 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor SpeedwayHere's the list of the 40 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend:#00 - Sheldon Creed07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#5 - Kris Wright#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#9 - Ross Chastain#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Josh Williams#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Jake Finch#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Ryan Truex#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Rajah Caruth#35 - TBA#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Lavar Scott#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - TBA#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh BIlicki#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFans can catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 20th race of the season at the Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, 2025.