NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

After the Kansas Lottery 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Blue Cross NC 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 29th race of the season on Saturday, October 4, at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

Like every race, the Blue Cross NC 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Blue Cross NC 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 5 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Charlotte Roval Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Saturday (October 4), the Xfinity Series action at Roval will start with practice at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:40 p.m. ET before concluding with the 67-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 Blue Cross NC 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend:

Austin Green - 43.700 Preston Pardus - 42.500 Leland Honeyman Jr - 41.000 Austin J Hill - 40.700 Connor Mosack - 38.600 Alex Labbe - 36.200 Garrett Smithley - 34.300 Sage Karam - 34.200 Blaine Perkins - 33.600 Josh Williams - 31.900 Andrew Patterson - 31.100 Jeremy Clements - 29.300 Ryan Ellis - 26.900 Kaz Grala - 26.800 Parker Retzlaff - 26.700 Josh Bilicki - 25.800 Brennan Poole - 25.600 Jeb Burton - 25.500 Anthony Alfredo - 25.000 Thomas Annunziata - 24.000 Matt DiBenedetto - 23.300

Group B:

Kyle Sieg - 20.000 Corey Day - 19.200 Ryan Sieg - 18.400 Daniel Dye - 14.100 Christian Eckes - 14.000 William Sawalich - 13.100 Daniel Hemric - 12.600 Dean Thompson - 11.800 Aric Almirola - 28.900 Harrison Burton - 17.900 Carson Kvapil - 12.900 Sam Mayer - 12.100 Justin Allgaier - 9.700 Nick Sanchez - 8.900 Jesse Love - 7.600 Sammy Smith - 6.400 Taylor Gray - 6.000 Sheldon Creed - 5.600 Austin Hill - 3.600 Brandon Jones - 1.900 Connor Zilisch - 1.700

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

