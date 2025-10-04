NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BCBS - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte (Source: Getty Images)

After the Kansas Lottery 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Blue Cross NC 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 29th race of the season on Saturday, October 4, at the 2.32-mile-long road course.

Like every race, the Blue Cross NC 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Blue Cross NC 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 5 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Charlotte Roval Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

Trending
“Purses for Charlotte road course weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Saturday (October 4), the Xfinity Series action at Roval will start with practice at 11:30 a.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 12:40 p.m. ET before concluding with the 67-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 Blue Cross NC 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this weekend:

  1. Austin Green - 43.700
  2. Preston Pardus - 42.500
  3. Leland Honeyman Jr - 41.000
  4. Austin J Hill - 40.700
  5. Connor Mosack - 38.600
  6. Alex Labbe - 36.200
  7. Garrett Smithley - 34.300
  8. Sage Karam - 34.200
  9. Blaine Perkins - 33.600
  10. Josh Williams - 31.900
  11. Andrew Patterson - 31.100
  12. Jeremy Clements - 29.300
  13. Ryan Ellis - 26.900
  14. Kaz Grala - 26.800
  15. Parker Retzlaff - 26.700
  16. Josh Bilicki - 25.800
  17. Brennan Poole - 25.600
  18. Jeb Burton - 25.500
  19. Anthony Alfredo - 25.000
  20. Thomas Annunziata - 24.000
  21. Matt DiBenedetto - 23.300

Group B:

  1. Kyle Sieg - 20.000
  2. Corey Day - 19.200
  3. Ryan Sieg - 18.400
  4. Daniel Dye - 14.100
  5. Christian Eckes - 14.000
  6. William Sawalich - 13.100
  7. Daniel Hemric - 12.600
  8. Dean Thompson - 11.800
  9. Aric Almirola - 28.900
  10. Harrison Burton - 17.900
  11. Carson Kvapil - 12.900
  12. Sam Mayer - 12.100
  13. Justin Allgaier - 9.700
  14. Nick Sanchez - 8.900
  15. Jesse Love - 7.600
  16. Sammy Smith - 6.400
  17. Taylor Gray - 6.000
  18. Sheldon Creed - 5.600
  19. Austin Hill - 3.600
  20. Brandon Jones - 1.900
  21. Connor Zilisch - 1.700
