NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas

After the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Circuit of the Americas for the Focused Health 250.

Focused Health 250 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the third race of the season and the season's first road course race on Saturday (March 1) at the 2.356-mile-long road course.

The Focused Health 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 1 at 2:30 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the Focused Health 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series COTA race.

“Purses for COTA weekend, all payouts, all positions, season-ending points fund and contingency awards and for Cup, payouts for charter teams for participating and historical performance. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Friday, February 28, the Xfinity Series action at the COTA begins with a practice and qualifying session at 5 pm ET and 6 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 156-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Focused Health 250 at COTA winners

NASCAR veteran AJ Allmendinger is the most successful driver at the Focused Health 250 at COTA with two wins.

Year – Winners

2021 - Kyle Busch (Joe Gibbs Racing’s #54) 2022 - A. J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing’s #16) 2023 - A. J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing’s #10) 2024 - Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports’ #17)

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of the Focused Health 250 race?

After winning last week’s Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Austin Hill gained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 84 points.

Hass Factory Team driver Sheldon Creed stands second with 83 points. He finished 14th last week.

United Rentals 300 winner Jesse Love has 78 points, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier has 76 points, and Jeb Burton has 66 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 41 Xfinity entries in action at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

