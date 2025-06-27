NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 27, 2025 18:57 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Nalley Cars 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at EchoPark Speedway (Source: Imagn)

After the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to EchoPark Speedway for the Focused Health 250.

The Focused Health 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 17th race of the season on Friday, June 27, at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

There will be monetary incentives for the Focused Health 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Focused Health 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series EchoPark race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

On Friday, June 27, the Xfinity Series action at EchoPark Speedway will start with a qualifying session at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 251.02-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Focused Health 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway

The list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Katherine Legge
  24. #35 - Joey Gase
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Mason Massey
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Mason Maggio
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - CJ McLaughlin
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 17th race of the season at the EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, 2025.

