NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway

After the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to EchoPark Speedway for the Focused Health 250.

The Focused Health 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 17th race of the season on Friday, June 27, at the 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

Expand Tweet

Trending

There will be monetary incentives for the Focused Health 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Focused Health 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, June 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series EchoPark race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Purses for this NASCAR weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc. and for Cup, all charter-based payouts: Cup-Atlanta: $11,055,250 Xfinity-Atlanta: $1,651,939 Truck-Lime Rock: $782,900

On Friday, June 27, the Xfinity Series action at EchoPark Speedway will start with a qualifying session at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 251.02-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Focused Health 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at EchoPark Speedway

The list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway this weekend.

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Nick Leitz #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Justin Bonsignore #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Patrick Staropoli #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - Joey Gase #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Mason Maggio #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - CJ McLaughlin #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Catch the 38 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 17th race of the season at the EchoPark Speedway on Friday, June 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.