NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After the Charlotte Roval, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 302. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 30th race of the season on Saturday, October 11, at the 1.5-mile-long track.
Like every race, the Focused Health 302 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.
The Focused Health 302 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. ET.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Las Vegas Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:
“Purses for Vegas weekend, includes all payouts, all positions. Contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution included as well as for Cup, all charter payouts for participating/historical performance (past 2 years and championships): Cup: : $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Saturday (October 11), the Xfinity Series action at Roval will start with practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET before concluding with the 201-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.
2025 Focused Health 302 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend:
Group A:
- Mason Maggio - 40.700
- Austin Green - 40.100
- Garrett Smithley - 39.200
- Thomas Annunziata - 38.000
- Mason Massey - 36.100
- Kyle Sieg - 31.200
- Daniel Dye - 31.200
- Nick Leitz - 30.900
- Matt DiBenedetto - 30.200
- Dean Thompson - 29.600
- Blaine Perkins - 28.700
- Joey Gase - 28.600
- Harrison Burton - 27.700
- Brennan Poole - 27.400
- Jeremy Clements - 25.800
- Ryan Ellis - 25.500
- Josh Williams - 23.700
- Anthony Alfredo - 23.600
- Corey Day - 22.000
Group B:
- Ryan Sieg - 18.800
- Parker Retzlaff - 18.400
- Daniel Hemric - 18.200
- Trevor Bayne - 13.600
- Taylor Gray - 12.400
- Christian Eckes - 11.200
- William Sawalich - 10.300
- Nick Sanchez - 9.900
- Jeb Burton - 8.700
- Austin Hill - 20.500
- Sam Mayer - 14.800
- Brandon Jones - 13.800
- Carson Kvapil - 13.500
- Aric Almirola - 11.900
- Jesse Love - 10.200
- Sheldon Creed - 10.100
- Justin Allgaier - 6.200
- Sammy Smith - 4.800
- Connor Zilisch - 1.000
