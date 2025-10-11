NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

After the Charlotte Roval, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 302. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 30th race of the season on Saturday, October 11, at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Ad

Like every race, the Focused Health 302 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Focused Health 302 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Las Vegas Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Purses for Vegas weekend, includes all payouts, all positions. Contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution included as well as for Cup, all charter payouts for participating/historical performance (past 2 years and championships): Cup: : $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Vegas weekend, includes all payouts, all positions. Contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution included as well as for Cup, all charter payouts for participating/historical performance (past 2 years and championships): Cup: : $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939

Ad

On Saturday (October 11), the Xfinity Series action at Roval will start with practice at 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET before concluding with the 201-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 Focused Health 302 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend:

Ad

Group A:

Mason Maggio - 40.700 Austin Green - 40.100 Garrett Smithley - 39.200 Thomas Annunziata - 38.000 Mason Massey - 36.100 Kyle Sieg - 31.200 Daniel Dye - 31.200 Nick Leitz - 30.900 Matt DiBenedetto - 30.200 Dean Thompson - 29.600 Blaine Perkins - 28.700 Joey Gase - 28.600 Harrison Burton - 27.700 Brennan Poole - 27.400 Jeremy Clements - 25.800 Ryan Ellis - 25.500 Josh Williams - 23.700 Anthony Alfredo - 23.600 Corey Day - 22.000

Group B:

Ryan Sieg - 18.800 Parker Retzlaff - 18.400 Daniel Hemric - 18.200 Trevor Bayne - 13.600 Taylor Gray - 12.400 Christian Eckes - 11.200 William Sawalich - 10.300 Nick Sanchez - 9.900 Jeb Burton - 8.700 Austin Hill - 20.500 Sam Mayer - 14.800 Brandon Jones - 13.800 Carson Kvapil - 13.500 Aric Almirola - 11.900 Jesse Love - 10.200 Sheldon Creed - 10.100 Justin Allgaier - 6.200 Sammy Smith - 4.800 Connor Zilisch - 1.000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.