NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 19:35 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

After the Nu Way 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300.

The Food City 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 27th race of the season on Friday, September 12, at the 0.533-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Food City 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Food City 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Bristol Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”
On Friday (September 12), the Xfinity Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway will start with practice at 2 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 pm ET before concluding with the 300-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Food City 300 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Carson Ware
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Stefan Parsons
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Brenden Queen
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Austin Green
  25. #35 - Glen Reen
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Josh Williams
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
Edited by Yash Soni
