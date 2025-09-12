NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After the Nu Way 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 300.

Ad

The Food City 300 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 27th race of the season on Friday, September 12, at the 0.533-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Food City 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Food City 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Bristol Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900”

Ad

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Bristol weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc.; and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing and past couple years performance. Cup: $10,447,135 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Trucks: $782,900

Ad

On Friday (September 12), the Xfinity Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway will start with practice at 2 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 pm ET before concluding with the 300-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Food City 300 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Carson Ware #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Stefan Parsons #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Brenden Queen #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - Glen Reen #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Josh Williams #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.