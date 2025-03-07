NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for GOVX 200 at Phoenix Raceway

After the Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Phoenix Raceway for the GOVX 200.

GOVX 200 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the fourth race of the season on Saturday (March 8) at the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval.

The GOVX 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 8 at 5 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the GOVX 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Phoenix Spring race.

“Phoenix race weekend purses for national series, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund, etc. ... for Cup, all charter payouts based on participation and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series action at the Phoenix begins with a practice and qualifying session at 11:35 am ET and 12:40 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 200-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s GOVX 200 at Phoenix winners

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch is the most successful driver at the GOVX 200 at Phoenix with seven wins.

2005 - Greg Biffle 2006 - Kevin Harvick 2007 - Clint Bowyer 2008 - Kyle Busch 2009 - Greg Biffle 2010 - Kyle Busch 2011 - Kyle Busch 2012 - Elliott Sadler 2013 - Kyle Busch 2014 - Kyle Busch 2015 - Joey Logano 2016 - Kyle Busch 2017 - Justin Allgaier 2018 - Brad Keselowski 2019 - Kyle Busch 2020 - Brandon Jones 2021 - Austin Cindric 2022 - Noah Gragson 2023 - Sammy Smith 2024 - Chandler Smith

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of the GOVX 200 race?

After finishing P4 last week at COTA, Austin Hill maintained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 122 points.

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love stands second with 109 points, followed by Sheldon Creed with 108 points, Sam Mayer with 94 points, and defending Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier with 90 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 38 Xfinity entries in action at the Phoenix on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

