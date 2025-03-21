NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 21, 2025 17:59 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit One NASCAR Amex Credit 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead (Source: Getty Images)

After The LiUNA!, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Hard Rock Bet 300.

Ad

Hard Rock Bet 300 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the sixth race of the season on Saturday (March 22) at the 1.5-mile oval track.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hard Rock Bet 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 15 at 4 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Hard Rock Bet 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami race.

Ad
“Homestead weekend purses incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc. ... and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing each week and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Homestead-Miami begins with a practice and qualifying session at 10:30 am ET and 11:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami winners

Joe Nemechek is the most successful driver at the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead with three wins.

Ad
  1. 1995: Dale Jarrett
  2. 1996: Kevin Lepage
  3. 1997: Joe Nemechek*
  4. 1998: Jeff Burton
  5. 1999: Joe Nemechek
  6. 2000: Jeff Gordon
  7. 2001: Joe Nemechek
  8. 2002: Scott Wimmer
  9. 2003: Kasey Kahne
  10. 2004: Kevin Harvick
  11. 2005*: Ryan Newman
  12. 2006: Matt Kenseth
  13. 2007*: Jeff Burton
  14. 2008: Carl Edwards
  15. 2009: Kyle Busch
  16. 2010: Kyle Busch
  17. 2011: Brad Keselowski
  18. 2012: Regan Smith
  19. 2013: Brad Keselowski
  20. 2014*: Matt Kenseth
  21. 2015: Kyle Larson
  22. 2016: Daniel Suárez
  23. 2017: Cole Custer
  24. 2018: Tyler Reddick
  25. 2019: Tyler Reddick
  26. 2020: Harrison Burton
  27. 2020: Chase Briscoe
  28. 2021: Myatt Snider
  29. 2022: Noah Gragson
  30. 2023: Sam Mayer
  31. 2024: Austin Hill

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of Hard Rock Bet 300?

After finishing last week at Vegas, Justin Allgaier secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 200 points.

Ad

Daytona winner Jesse Love stands second with 181 points, followed by Sam Mayer with 170 points, Austin Hill with 160 points, and Sammy Smith with 156 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 39 Xfinity entries in action at the Homestead-Miami on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी