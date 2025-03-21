NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

After The LiUNA!, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Hard Rock Bet 300.

Ad

Hard Rock Bet 300 is expected to be exciting, and Xfinity Series drivers taking the grid will be racing to win the sixth race of the season on Saturday (March 22) at the 1.5-mile oval track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hard Rock Bet 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 15 at 4 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the Hard Rock Bet 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Homestead-Miami race.

Ad

“Homestead weekend purses incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc. ... and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing each week and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Homestead-Miami begins with a practice and qualifying session at 10:30 am ET and 11:35 am ET, respectively, before concluding with a 300-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead-Miami winners

Joe Nemechek is the most successful driver at the Hard Rock Bet 300 at Homestead with three wins.

Ad

1995: Dale Jarrett 1996: Kevin Lepage 1997: Joe Nemechek* 1998: Jeff Burton 1999: Joe Nemechek 2000: Jeff Gordon 2001: Joe Nemechek 2002: Scott Wimmer 2003: Kasey Kahne 2004: Kevin Harvick 2005*: Ryan Newman 2006: Matt Kenseth 2007*: Jeff Burton 2008: Carl Edwards 2009: Kyle Busch 2010: Kyle Busch 2011: Brad Keselowski 2012: Regan Smith 2013: Brad Keselowski 2014*: Matt Kenseth 2015: Kyle Larson 2016: Daniel Suárez 2017: Cole Custer 2018: Tyler Reddick 2019: Tyler Reddick 2020: Harrison Burton 2020: Chase Briscoe 2021: Myatt Snider 2022: Noah Gragson 2023: Sam Mayer 2024: Austin Hill

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of Hard Rock Bet 300?

After finishing last week at Vegas, Justin Allgaier secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 200 points.

Ad

Daytona winner Jesse Love stands second with 181 points, followed by Sam Mayer with 170 points, Austin Hill with 160 points, and Sammy Smith with 156 points to complete the top five.

Catch the 39 Xfinity entries in action at the Homestead-Miami on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback