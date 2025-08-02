NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 18:17 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa (Source: Imagn)
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa (Source: Imagn)

After the Pennzoil 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Iowa Speedway for the HyVee Perks 250.

The HyVee Perks 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 22nd race of the season on Saturday, August 2, at the 0.875-mile-short track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the HyVee Perks 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The HyVee Perks 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Iowa race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Iowa weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc., and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Saturday (August 2), the Xfinity Series action at Iowa Speedway will start with practice at 11 am ET and qualifying at 12:05 pm ET before concluding with the 250-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 HyVee Perks 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Ross Chastain
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Josh Williams
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #35 - Tyler Tomassi
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Mason Massey
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 22nd race of the season at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

