NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway

After the Pennzoil 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Iowa Speedway for the HyVee Perks 250.

The HyVee Perks 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 22nd race of the season on Saturday, August 2, at the 0.875-mile-short track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the HyVee Perks 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The HyVee Perks 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Iowa race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Iowa weekend, including all payouts, all positions, plus year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc., and for Cup, all charter-based payouts for competing and historical performance. Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Saturday (August 2), the Xfinity Series action at Iowa Speedway will start with practice at 11 am ET and qualifying at 12:05 pm ET before concluding with the 250-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 HyVee Perks 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Patrick Emerling #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Ross Chastain #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #35 - Tyler Tomassi #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 22nd race of the season at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

