NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Iowa Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.875-mile-short track, Iowa Speedway, on Saturday, August 2, as the action of the season’s 23rd weekend kicks off at the track.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, before ending the day with the HyVee Perks 250 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:30 pm ET and 2:40 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (August 2) main event.The weather forecast for Saturday in Iowa is predicted to be sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Iowa SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway:Saturday, August 2, 2025Garage Open9:30 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series8 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity11 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series practice12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps &amp; 218.75 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:No. 51 Cody WareNo. 66 Joey GaseNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 43 Erik JonesNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 17 Chris BuescherNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 24 William ByronNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 11 Denny HamlinNo. 5 Kyle Larson