NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Iowa Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 02, 2025 12:17 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hy-Vee Perks 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.875-mile-short track, Iowa Speedway, on Saturday, August 2, as the action of the season’s 23rd weekend kicks off at the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 11 am ET and 12:05 pm ET, before ending the day with the HyVee Perks 250 main event on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1:30 pm ET and 2:40 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (August 2) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Iowa is predicted to be sunny with a high of 76 degrees and a 0% chance of rain for the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Iowa Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Iowa Speedway:

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Garage Open

9:30 am ET – 10:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

11 am ET – 11:50 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

12:05 pm ET – 1 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 218.75 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway:

  1. No. 51 Cody Ware
  2. No. 66 Joey Gase
  3. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  4. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  5. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  6. No. 43 Erik Jones
  7. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  8. No. 38 Zane Smith
  9. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  10. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  11. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  12. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 41 Cole Custer
  15. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  16. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  17. No. 21 Josh Berry
  18. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  19. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  20. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  21. No. 7 Justin Haley
  22. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  23. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  24. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  25. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  26. No. 17 Chris Buescher
  27. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  28. No. 24 William Byron
  29. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  30. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  31. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  32. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  33. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  34. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  35. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  36. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  37. No. 5 Kyle Larson
