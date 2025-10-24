NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 32nd race of the season on Saturday, October 25, at the 0.526-mile-long track.

Like every race, the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Martinsville Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Saturday (October 25), the Xfinity Series action at Talladega will start with practice and qualifying at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET, followed by the 250-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend:

Group A:

Preston Pardus - 42.800 Patrick Staropoli - 39.800 Corey Day - 35.000 Austin Green - 33.800 Jeremy Clements - 32.800 Brenden Queen - 31.800 Anthony Alfredo - 30.900 Ryan Sieg - 29.300 Ryan Ellis - 27.600 Connor Mosack - 27.100 William Sawalich - 26.400 Dean Thompson - 25.400 Taylor Gray - 25.300 Takuma Koga - 24.600 Myatt Snider - 24.400 Daniel Dye - 23.200 Mason Maggio - 22.000 Josh Williams - 20.000 Brennan Poole - 19.300 Garrett Smithley - 18.900

Group B:

Kyle Sieg - 18.600 Brad Perez - 17.300 Nick Sanchez - 17.300 Jeb Burton - 16.400 Thomas Annunziata - 14.900 Harrison Burton - 13.000 Blaine Perkins - 12.600 Parker Retzlaff - 12.100 Christian Eckes - 7.000 Sam Mayer - 28.700 Sheldon Creed - 26.200 Brandon Jones - 20.000 Aric Almirola - 18.300 Connor Zilisch - 16.400 Sammy Smith - 9.300 Jesse Love - 8.200 Carson Kvapil - 4.100 Justin Allgaier - 2.700 Austin Hill - 1.600

