NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After Talladega, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Martinsville Speedway for the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 32nd race of the season on Saturday, October 25, at the 0.526-mile-long track.
Like every race, the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.
The IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. ET.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Martinsville Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:
“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc; and all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Saturday (October 25), the Xfinity Series action at Talladega will start with practice and qualifying at 1 pm ET and 2:05 pm ET, followed by the 250-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.
2025 IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway
Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend:
Group A:
- Preston Pardus - 42.800
- Patrick Staropoli - 39.800
- Corey Day - 35.000
- Austin Green - 33.800
- Jeremy Clements - 32.800
- Brenden Queen - 31.800
- Anthony Alfredo - 30.900
- Ryan Sieg - 29.300
- Ryan Ellis - 27.600
- Connor Mosack - 27.100
- William Sawalich - 26.400
- Dean Thompson - 25.400
- Taylor Gray - 25.300
- Takuma Koga - 24.600
- Myatt Snider - 24.400
- Daniel Dye - 23.200
- Mason Maggio - 22.000
- Josh Williams - 20.000
- Brennan Poole - 19.300
- Garrett Smithley - 18.900
Group B:
- Kyle Sieg - 18.600
- Brad Perez - 17.300
- Nick Sanchez - 17.300
- Jeb Burton - 16.400
- Thomas Annunziata - 14.900
- Harrison Burton - 13.000
- Blaine Perkins - 12.600
- Parker Retzlaff - 12.100
- Christian Eckes - 7.000
- Sam Mayer - 28.700
- Sheldon Creed - 26.200
- Brandon Jones - 20.000
- Aric Almirola - 18.300
- Connor Zilisch - 16.400
- Sammy Smith - 9.300
- Jesse Love - 8.200
- Carson Kvapil - 4.100
- Justin Allgaier - 2.700
- Austin Hill - 1.600
