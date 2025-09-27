NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After the Food City 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 28th race of the season on Saturday, September 27, at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Like every race, the Kansas Lottery 300 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Kansas Lottery 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 4 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Kansas Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Kansas national series races this weekend including all payouts, all positions, contributions to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc.; for Cup, all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Saturday (September 27), the Xfinity Series action at Kansas Speedway will start with practice at 10:30 am ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 am ET before concluding with the 200-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 Kansas Lottery 300 starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Here's the starting lineup of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway this weekend:

  1. #20 - Brandon Jones
  2. #54 - Taylor Gray
  3. #41 - Sam Mayer
  4. #11 - Brenden Queen
  5. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  6. #18 - William Sawalich
  7. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  8. #17 - Rajah Caruth
  9. #26 - Dean Thompson
  10. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  11. #24 - Patrick Staropoli
  12. #2 - Jesse Love
  13. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  16. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  20. #16 - Christian Eckes
  21. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  22. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  23. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #27 - Jeb Burton
  27. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  28. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Mason Massey
  31. #32 - Austin Green
  32. #76 - Kole Raz
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #07 - Nick Leitz
  36. #91 - Josh Williams
  37. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  38. #10 - Daniel Dye
  39. #35 - Glen Reen
