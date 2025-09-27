NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway

After the Food City 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Kansas Speedway for the Kansas Lottery 300. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 28th race of the season on Saturday, September 27, at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Like every race, the Kansas Lottery 300 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Kansas Lottery 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 4 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Kansas Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Kansas national series races this weekend including all payouts, all positions, contributions to year-end points fund, contingency awards, etc.; for Cup, all charter team payouts for competing and historical performance: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Saturday (September 27), the Xfinity Series action at Kansas Speedway will start with practice at 10:30 am ET, followed by qualifying at 11:35 am ET before concluding with the 200-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 Kansas Lottery 300 starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway

Here's the starting lineup of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway this weekend:

#20 - Brandon Jones #54 - Taylor Gray #41 - Sam Mayer #11 - Brenden Queen #7 - Justin Allgaier #18 - William Sawalich #88 - Connor Zilisch #17 - Rajah Caruth #26 - Dean Thompson #00 - Sheldon Creed #24 - Patrick Staropoli #2 - Jesse Love #48 - Nick Sanchez #8 - Sammy Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #19 - Justin Bonsignore #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #1 - Carson Kvapil #16 - Christian Eckes #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #42 - Anthony Alfredo #4 - Parker Retzlaff #28 - Kyle Sieg #51 - Jeremy Clements #27 - Jeb Burton #70 - Leland Honeyman #31 - Blaine Perkins #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #32 - Austin Green #76 - Kole Raz #53 - Joey Gase #71 - Ryan Ellis #07 - Nick Leitz #91 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #10 - Daniel Dye #35 - Glen Reen

