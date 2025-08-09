NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Published Aug 09, 2025 15:17 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Mission 200 at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen (Source: Imagn)

After the HyVee Perks 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Watkins Glen International for the Mission 200 at The Glen.

The Mission 200 at The Glen is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 23rd race of the season on Saturday, August 9, at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Mission 200 at The Glen winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Mission 200 at The Glen can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Watkins Glen race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Saturday (August 9), the Xfinity Series action at Watkins Glen International will start with practice at 9:30 am ET and qualifying at 10:35 am ET before concluding with the 82-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Mission 200 at The Glen entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Preston Pardus
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Michael McDowell
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Riley Herbst
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Kaz Grala
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Austin Green
  24. #35 - TBA
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Stefan Parsons
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Austin J Hill
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 23rd race of the season at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
