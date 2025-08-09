NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

After the HyVee Perks 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Watkins Glen International for the Mission 200 at The Glen.

Ad

The Mission 200 at The Glen is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 23rd race of the season on Saturday, August 9, at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Mission 200 at The Glen winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Ad

Trending

The Mission 200 at The Glen can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Watkins Glen race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Ad

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Purses for Watkins Glen weekend including all payouts, all positions incl contingency awards and year-end points fund. For Cup, incl all charter-associated payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900

Ad

On Saturday (August 9), the Xfinity Series action at Watkins Glen International will start with practice at 9:30 am ET and qualifying at 10:35 am ET before concluding with the 82-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Mission 200 at The Glen entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International this weekend:

Ad

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Preston Pardus #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Michael McDowell #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Riley Herbst #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Kaz Grala #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Stefan Parsons #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Austin J Hill #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 23rd race of the season at the Watkins Glen International on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.