NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

After the SciAps 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Rockingham Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 10th race of the season on Saturday (April 19) at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Rockingham race.

“Purses for Rockingham weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points fund, etc Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Rockingham Speedway begins with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 am ET before concluding with a 235-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Bristol winners

NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Rockingham Speedway with 11 wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham:

Year – Winners

  1. 1982 - David Pearson
  2. 1983 - Dale Earnhardt
  3. 1984 - Sam Ard
  4. 1984 - Geoffrey Bodine
  5. 1985 - Dale Earnhardt
  6. 1985 - Brett Bodine
  7. 1986 - Dale Earnhardt
  8. 1986 - Morgan Shepherd
  9. 1987 - Morgan Shepherd
  10. 1988 - Mark Martin
  11. 1988 - Harry Gant
  12. 1989 - Rob Moroso
  13. 1989 - Harry Gant
  14. 1990 - Dale Earnhardt
  15. 1990 - Steve Grissom
  16. 1991 - Dale Jarrett
  17. 1991 - Ernie Irvan
  18. 1992 - Ward Burton
  19. 1992 - Mark Martin
  20. 1993 - Mark Martin
  21. 1993 - Mark Martin
  22. 1994 - Terry Labonte
  23. 1994 - Mark Martin
  24. 1995 - Chad Little
  25. 1995 - Todd Bodine
  26. 1996 - Mark Martin
  27. 1996 - Mark Martin
  28. 1997 - Mark Martin and Mark Martin
  29. 1998 - Matt Kenseth and Elliott Sadler
  30. 1999 - Jeff Burton and Mark Martin
  31. 2000 - Mark Martin and Jeff Green
  32. 2001 - Todd Bodine and Kenny Wallace
  33. 2002 - Jason Keller and Jamie McMurray
  34. 2003 - Jamie McMurray and Jamie McMurray
  35. 2004 - Jamie McMurray

Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 10th race of the season at the Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

