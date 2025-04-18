NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

After the SciAps 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Rockingham Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 10th race of the season on Saturday (April 19) at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Rockingham race.

“Purses for Rockingham weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points fund, etc Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Rockingham Speedway begins with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 am ET before concluding with a 235-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Bristol winners

NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Rockingham Speedway with 11 wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham:

Year – Winners

1982 - David Pearson 1983 - Dale Earnhardt 1984 - Sam Ard 1984 - Geoffrey Bodine 1985 - Dale Earnhardt 1985 - Brett Bodine 1986 - Dale Earnhardt 1986 - Morgan Shepherd 1987 - Morgan Shepherd 1988 - Mark Martin 1988 - Harry Gant 1989 - Rob Moroso 1989 - Harry Gant 1990 - Dale Earnhardt 1990 - Steve Grissom 1991 - Dale Jarrett 1991 - Ernie Irvan 1992 - Ward Burton 1992 - Mark Martin 1993 - Mark Martin 1993 - Mark Martin 1994 - Terry Labonte 1994 - Mark Martin 1995 - Chad Little 1995 - Todd Bodine 1996 - Mark Martin 1996 - Mark Martin 1997 - Mark Martin and Mark Martin 1998 - Matt Kenseth and Elliott Sadler 1999 - Jeff Burton and Mark Martin 2000 - Mark Martin and Jeff Green 2001 - Todd Bodine and Kenny Wallace 2002 - Jason Keller and Jamie McMurray 2003 - Jamie McMurray and Jamie McMurray 2004 - Jamie McMurray

Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 10th race of the season at the Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

