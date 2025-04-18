NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway

After the SciAps 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Rockingham Speedway for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the 10th race of the season on Saturday (April 19) at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on the 2025 schedule.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 19 at 4 p.m. ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Rockingham boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Rockingham race.
“Purses for Rockingham weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points fund, etc Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Rockingham Speedway begins with a practice session at 3:05 pm ET, followed by qualifying on Saturday at 11:30 am ET before concluding with a 235-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Bristol winners
NASCAR legend Mark Martin is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Rockingham Speedway with 11 wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham:
Year – Winners
- 1982 - David Pearson
- 1983 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1984 - Sam Ard
- 1984 - Geoffrey Bodine
- 1985 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1985 - Brett Bodine
- 1986 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1986 - Morgan Shepherd
- 1987 - Morgan Shepherd
- 1988 - Mark Martin
- 1988 - Harry Gant
- 1989 - Rob Moroso
- 1989 - Harry Gant
- 1990 - Dale Earnhardt
- 1990 - Steve Grissom
- 1991 - Dale Jarrett
- 1991 - Ernie Irvan
- 1992 - Ward Burton
- 1992 - Mark Martin
- 1993 - Mark Martin
- 1993 - Mark Martin
- 1994 - Terry Labonte
- 1994 - Mark Martin
- 1995 - Chad Little
- 1995 - Todd Bodine
- 1996 - Mark Martin
- 1996 - Mark Martin
- 1997 - Mark Martin and Mark Martin
- 1998 - Matt Kenseth and Elliott Sadler
- 1999 - Jeff Burton and Mark Martin
- 2000 - Mark Martin and Jeff Green
- 2001 - Todd Bodine and Kenny Wallace
- 2002 - Jason Keller and Jamie McMurray
- 2003 - Jamie McMurray and Jamie McMurray
- 2004 - Jamie McMurray
Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 10th race of the season at the Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19, 2025.