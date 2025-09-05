NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 05, 2025 18:27 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Gateway (Source: Imagn)

After the Wawa 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog.

Ad

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 26th race of the season on Saturday, September 6, at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Ad
Trending

The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Gateway race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for WWTR Gateway weekend, all payouts, all positions incl all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Ad
Ad

On Friday (September 5), the Xfinity Series action at World Wide Technology Raceway will start with practice at 5:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 160-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Corey Day
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Jordan Anderson
  23. #35 - TBA
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Lavar Scott
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #76 - Kole Raz
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Matt Mills
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  39. #5 - Stefan Parsons
  40. #74 - Dawson Cram
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications