NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Nu Way 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway

After the Wawa 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the World Wide Technology Raceway for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog.The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 26th race of the season on Saturday, September 6, at the 1.25-mile-long track.Monetary incentives will be available for the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.The Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Gateway race through a post on X. He wrote:“Purses for WWTR Gateway weekend, all payouts, all positions incl all contingency awards, contribution to year-end points fund plus all charter payouts for Cup: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”On Friday (September 5), the Xfinity Series action at World Wide Technology Raceway will start with practice at 5:05 pm ET, followed by Saturday’s qualifying at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 160-lap main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will air live on CW.2025 Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at World Wide Technology RacewayHere's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Daniel Hemric#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Jordan Anderson#35 - TBA#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Lavar Scott#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#76 - Kole Raz#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Matt Mills#99 - Matt DiBenedetto#5 - Stefan Parsons#74 - Dawson Cram