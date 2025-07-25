NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 19:00 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

After the BetRivers 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250.

The Pennzoil 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 21st race of the season on Saturday, July 26, at the 2.5-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Pennzoil 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Pennzoil 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Trending

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Indianapolis race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (July 25), the Xfinity Series action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will start with practice at 12:05 pm ET and Saturday’s qualifying at 1 pm ET before concluding with the 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Pennzoil 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Logan Bearden
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Josh Williams
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Kyle Larson
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Katherine Legge
  23. #35 - TBA
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Mason Massey
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - Dawson Cram
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 21st race of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
