NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After the BetRivers 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250.

The Pennzoil 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 21st race of the season on Saturday, July 26, at the 2.5-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Pennzoil 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Pennzoil 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Indianapolis race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Indy weekend (Cup/Xfinity at IMS; Trucks at IRP), includes all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, etc., and charter payouts for Cup. Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (July 25), the Xfinity Series action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will start with practice at 12:05 pm ET and Saturday’s qualifying at 1 pm ET before concluding with the 250-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Pennzoil 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Logan Bearden #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Garrett Smithley #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Kyle Larson #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Aric Almirola #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Katherine Legge #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Mason Massey #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Joey Gase #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Leland Honeyman #71 - Ryan Ellis #74 - Dawson Cram #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh BIlicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 21st race of the season at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

