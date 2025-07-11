NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

After The Loop 110, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 19th race of the season on Saturday, July 12, at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Sonoma race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for all payouts, all positions for Cup and Xfinity at Sonoma. Includes contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions, all payouts for charter teams, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Friday, July 11, the Xfinity Series action at Sonoma Raceway will start with practice at 4 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET before concluding with the 157.21-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway

Here's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Alex Labbe #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Connor Mosack #16 - Christian Eckes #17 - Corey Day #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Riley Herbst #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - Sage Karam #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Will Rodgers #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh BIlicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 39 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 19th race of the season at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

