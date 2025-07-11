NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 11, 2025 20:04 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Sonoma 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Seroes at Sonoma (Source: Imagn)

After The Loop 110, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250.

The Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 19th race of the season on Saturday, July 12, at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, July 12, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Sonoma race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for all payouts, all positions for Cup and Xfinity at Sonoma. Includes contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions, all payouts for charter teams, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Friday, July 11, the Xfinity Series action at Sonoma Raceway will start with practice at 4 pm ET and 5:05 pm ET before concluding with the 157.21-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway

Here's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250 at Sonoma Raceway this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Connor Mosack
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #17 - Corey Day
  15. #18 - William Sawalich
  16. #19 - Riley Herbst
  17. #20 - Brandon Jones
  18. #21 - Austin Hill
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Austin Green
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Brad Perez
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Sage Karam
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #70 - Will Rodgers
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 39 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 19th race of the season at the Sonoma Raceway on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
