NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the SciAps 300.
SciAps 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the ninth race of the season on Saturday (April 12) at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on the 2025 schedule.
SciAps 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 12 at 5 pm ET.
There will be monetary incentives for the SciAps 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.
On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Bristol Spring race.
“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity:: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 11:30 am ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 159.9-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s SciAps 300 at Bristol winners
NASCAR legend Kyle Busch is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Bristol Motor Speedway with four wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the SciAps 300 at Bristol:
Year – Winners
- 1982: Phil Parsons
- 1983: Morgan Shepherd
- 1985: Darrell Waltrip
- 1986: Morgan Shepherd
- 1987: Morgan Shepherd
- 1988: Dale Earnhardt
- 1989: Rick Wilson
- 1990: L. D. Ottinger
- 1991: Bobby Labonte
- 1992: Harry Gant
- 1993: Michael Waltrip
- 1994: David Green
- 1995: Steve Grissom
- 1996: Mark Martin
- 1997: Jeff Burton
- 1998: Elliott Sadler
- 1999: Jason Keller
- 2000: Sterling Marlin
- 2001: Matt Kenseth
- 2002: Jeff Green
- 2003: Kevin Harvick
- 2004: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2005: Kevin Harvick
- 2006: Kyle Busch
- 2007: Carl Edwards
- 2008: Clint Bowyer
- 2009: Kevin Harvick
- 2010: Justin Allgaier
- 2011: Kyle Busch
- 2012: Elliott Sadler
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: Kyle Busch
- 2015: Joey Logano*
- 2016*: Erik Jones
- 2017: Erik Jones
- 2018: Ryan Preece
- 2019: Christopher Bell
- 2020: Noah Gragson
Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12, 2025.