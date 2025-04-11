NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

After the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the SciAps 300.

SciAps 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the ninth race of the season on Saturday (April 12) at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on the 2025 schedule.

SciAps 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 12 at 5 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the SciAps 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Bristol Spring race.

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity:: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 11:30 am ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 159.9-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s SciAps 300 at Bristol winners

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Bristol Motor Speedway with four wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the SciAps 300 at Bristol:

Year – Winners

1982: Phil Parsons 1983: Morgan Shepherd 1985: Darrell Waltrip 1986: Morgan Shepherd 1987: Morgan Shepherd 1988: Dale Earnhardt 1989: Rick Wilson 1990: L. D. Ottinger 1991: Bobby Labonte 1992: Harry Gant 1993: Michael Waltrip 1994: David Green 1995: Steve Grissom 1996: Mark Martin 1997: Jeff Burton 1998: Elliott Sadler 1999: Jason Keller 2000: Sterling Marlin 2001: Matt Kenseth 2002: Jeff Green 2003: Kevin Harvick 2004: Martin Truex Jr. 2005: Kevin Harvick 2006: Kyle Busch 2007: Carl Edwards 2008: Clint Bowyer 2009: Kevin Harvick 2010: Justin Allgaier 2011: Kyle Busch 2012: Elliott Sadler 2013: Kyle Busch 2014: Kyle Busch 2015: Joey Logano* 2016*: Erik Jones 2017: Erik Jones 2018: Ryan Preece 2019: Christopher Bell 2020: Noah Gragson

Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

