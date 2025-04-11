NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for SciAps 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 18:23 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

After the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the SciAps 300.

SciAps 300 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the ninth race of the season on Saturday (April 12) at the 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track on the 2025 schedule.

SciAps 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on April 12 at 5 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the SciAps 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Bristol boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Bristol Spring race.

“Purses for Bristol weekend include all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year/end point fund contributions and for Cup, payout to Charter teams for participating and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity:: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday, the Xfinity Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 11:30 am ET and 12:35 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 159.9-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s SciAps 300 at Bristol winners

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch is the most successful Xfinity Series driver at the Bristol Motor Speedway with four wins. Here's a look at all the past winners of the SciAps 300 at Bristol:

Year – Winners

  1. 1982: Phil Parsons
  2. 1983: Morgan Shepherd
  3. 1985: Darrell Waltrip
  4. 1986: Morgan Shepherd
  5. 1987: Morgan Shepherd
  6. 1988: Dale Earnhardt
  7. 1989: Rick Wilson
  8. 1990: L. D. Ottinger
  9. 1991: Bobby Labonte
  10. 1992: Harry Gant
  11. 1993: Michael Waltrip
  12. 1994: David Green
  13. 1995: Steve Grissom
  14. 1996: Mark Martin
  15. 1997: Jeff Burton
  16. 1998: Elliott Sadler
  17. 1999: Jason Keller
  18. 2000: Sterling Marlin
  19. 2001: Matt Kenseth
  20. 2002: Jeff Green
  21. 2003: Kevin Harvick
  22. 2004: Martin Truex Jr.
  23. 2005: Kevin Harvick
  24. 2006: Kyle Busch
  25. 2007: Carl Edwards
  26. 2008: Clint Bowyer
  27. 2009: Kevin Harvick
  28. 2010: Justin Allgaier
  29. 2011: Kyle Busch
  30. 2012: Elliott Sadler
  31. 2013: Kyle Busch
  32. 2014: Kyle Busch
  33. 2015: Joey Logano*
  34. 2016*: Erik Jones
  35. 2017: Erik Jones
  36. 2018: Ryan Preece
  37. 2019: Christopher Bell
  38. 2020: Noah Gragson

Catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the ninth race of the season at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

