NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Sober or Slammer 200 at Portland International Raceway

After the Wawa 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Portland International Raceway for the Sober or Slammer 200.The Sober or Slammer 200 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 25th race of the season on Saturday, August 30, at the 1.967-mile-long road course.Monetary incentives will be available for the Sober or Slammer 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.The Sober or Slammer 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Portland race through a post on X. He wrote:“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”On Saturday (August 30), the Xfinity Series action at Portland International Raceway will start with practice and qualifying before concluding with the 75-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will air live on CW.2025 Sober or Slammer 200 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International RacewayHere's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Sober or Slammer 200 at Portland International Raceway this weekend:#00 - Sheldon Creed#1 - Carson Kvapil (R)#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#07 - Alex Labbé#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye (R)#11 - Will Brown#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes (R)#18 - William Sawalich (R)#19 - Jack Perkins#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Alon Day#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson (R)#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Joey Hand#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - Takuma Koga#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Vicente Salas#48 - Nick Sanchez (R)#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - TBA#54 - Taylor Gray (R)#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch (R)#91 - Josh Williams#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 25th race of the season at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30, 2025.