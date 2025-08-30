NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Sober or Slammer 200 at Portland International Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 20:03 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 (Source: Imagn)

After the Wawa 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Portland International Raceway for the Sober or Slammer 200.

Ad

The Sober or Slammer 200 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 25th race of the season on Saturday, August 30, at the 1.967-mile-long road course.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Sober or Slammer 200 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

Ad
Trending

The Sober or Slammer 200 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Portland race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Darlington and Portland with all payouts, all positions and contingency awards, year-end pts fund contributions, etc; for Cup includes all charter payouts. Cup (Darlington): $10,447,135 Xfinity (Portland): $1,651,939 Trucks (Darlington): $$782,900”
Ad
Ad

On Saturday (August 30), the Xfinity Series action at Portland International Raceway will start with practice and qualifying before concluding with the 75-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Sober or Slammer 200 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Sober or Slammer 200 at Portland International Raceway this weekend:

Ad
  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  3. #2 - Jesse Love
  4. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  5. #07 - Alex Labbé
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  9. #11 - Will Brown
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  12. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  13. #19 - Jack Perkins
  14. #20 - Brandon Jones
  15. #21 - Austin Hill
  16. #24 - Alon Day
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Joey Hand
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Austin Green
  23. #35 - Takuma Koga
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Vicente Salas
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - TBA
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  33. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  36. #91 - Josh Williams
  37. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 25th race of the season at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications