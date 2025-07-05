NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2025 16:13 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 110 - Practice - Source: Getty

After the Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Chicago Street Course for The Loop 110.

The Loop 110 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 18th race of the season on Saturday, July 5, at the 2.2-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for The Loop 110 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Loop 110 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, July 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Chicago race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for Chicago weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund, etc., and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,704,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
On Saturday, July 5, the Xfinity Series action at Chicago Street Course will start with practice at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET before concluding with the 110-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 The Loop 110 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course this weekend:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Kris Wright
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  10. #10 - Daniel Dye
  11. #11 - Josh Williams
  12. #14 - Connor Mosack
  13. #16 - Christian Eckes
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Jack Perkins
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Kaz Grala
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Austin Green
  25. #35 - TBA
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Brad Perez
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #50 - Preston Pardus
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - TBA
  35. #54 - Taylor Gray
  36. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  39. #91 - Josh BIlicki
  40. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 18th race of the season at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Quick Links

