NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course

After the Focused Health 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Chicago Street Course for The Loop 110.

The Loop 110 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 18th race of the season on Saturday, July 5, at the 2.2-mile-long track.

Monetary incentives will be available for The Loop 110 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Loop 110 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, July 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Chicago race through a post on X. Here's what he wrote:

“Purses for Chicago weekend, all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contributions to year-end points fund, etc., and for Cup, all charter payouts: Cup: $11,704,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

On Saturday, July 5, the Xfinity Series action at Chicago Street Course will start with practice at 10:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET before concluding with the 110-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

2025 The Loop 110 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicago Street Course

Here's the list of the 38 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at The Loop 110 at Chicago Street Course this weekend:

#00 - Sheldon Creed #07 - Alex Labbe #1 - Carson Kvapil #2 - Jesse Love #4 - Parker Retzlaff #5 - Kris Wright #7 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Sammy Smith #9 - Shane Van Gisbergen #10 - Daniel Dye #11 - Josh Williams #14 - Connor Mosack #16 - Christian Eckes #18 - William Sawalich #19 - Jack Perkins #20 - Brandon Jones #21 - Austin Hill #24 - Kaz Grala #25 - Harrison Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #31 - Blaine Perkins #32 - Austin Green #35 - TBA #39 - Ryan Sieg #41 - Sam Mayer #42 - Anthony Alfredo #44 - Brennan Poole #45 - Brad Perez #48 - Nick Sanchez #50 - Preston Pardus #51 - Jeremy Clements #53 - TBA #54 - Taylor Gray #70 - Thomas Annunziata #71 - Ryan Ellis #88 - Connor Zilisch #91 - Josh BIlicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 40 Xfinity Series entries in action in the 18th race of the season at the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

