NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

After Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 31st race of the season on Saturday, October 18, at the 2.66-mile-long track.

Like every race, the United Rentals 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The United Rentals 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 4 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Saturday (October 18), the Xfinity Series action at Talladega will start with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET followed by the 94-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 United Rentals 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend:

Carson Ware - 41.900 Caesar Bacarella - 40.400 Josh Williams - 36.100 Joey Gase - 35.900 Leland Honeyman - 35.900 David Starr - 35.100 Nick Leitz - 33.400 Garrett Smithley - 33.200 Jordan Anderson - 32.800 Jeremy Clements - 32.100 Ryan Ellis - 29.000 Parker Retzlaff - 28.500 Blaine Perkins - 27.300 Mason Maggio - 25.100 Dean Thompson - 24.700 Anthony Alfredo - 24.600 Brennan Poole - 23.800 Kyle Sieg - 22.800 Jeb Burton - 22.700 Connor Mosack - 20.500 Brenden Queen - 17.800 Daniel Dye - 17.600 Christian Eckes - 16.800 William Sawalich - 13.800 Harrison Burton - 13.700 Ryan Sieg - 9.700 Taylor Gray - 8.300 Nick Sanchez - 6.800 Sammy Smith - 17.600 Carson Kvapil - 13.500 Brandon Jones - 11.200 Sheldon Creed - 10.100 Austin Hill - 8.200 Sam Mayer - 8.100 Jesse Love - 5.700 Justin Allgaier - 2.700 Connor Zilisch - 1.700 Aric Almirola - 1.600

