NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 18, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

After Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 31st race of the season on Saturday, October 18, at the 2.66-mile-long track.

Like every race, the United Rentals 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The United Rentals 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 4 p.m. ET.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Saturday (October 18), the Xfinity Series action at Talladega will start with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET followed by the 94-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.

2025 United Rentals 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend:

  1. Carson Ware - 41.900
  2. Caesar Bacarella - 40.400
  3. Josh Williams - 36.100
  4. Joey Gase - 35.900
  5. Leland Honeyman - 35.900
  6. David Starr - 35.100
  7. Nick Leitz - 33.400
  8. Garrett Smithley - 33.200
  9. Jordan Anderson - 32.800
  10. Jeremy Clements - 32.100
  11. Ryan Ellis - 29.000
  12. Parker Retzlaff - 28.500
  13. Blaine Perkins - 27.300
  14. Mason Maggio - 25.100
  15. Dean Thompson - 24.700
  16. Anthony Alfredo - 24.600
  17. Brennan Poole - 23.800
  18. Kyle Sieg - 22.800
  19. Jeb Burton - 22.700
  20. Connor Mosack - 20.500
  21. Brenden Queen - 17.800
  22. Daniel Dye - 17.600
  23. Christian Eckes - 16.800
  24. William Sawalich - 13.800
  25. Harrison Burton - 13.700
  26. Ryan Sieg - 9.700
  27. Taylor Gray - 8.300
  28. Nick Sanchez - 6.800
  29. Sammy Smith - 17.600
  30. Carson Kvapil - 13.500
  31. Brandon Jones - 11.200
  32. Sheldon Creed - 10.100
  33. Austin Hill - 8.200
  34. Sam Mayer - 8.100
  35. Jesse Love - 5.700
  36. Justin Allgaier - 2.700
  37. Connor Zilisch - 1.700
  38. Aric Almirola - 1.600
Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
