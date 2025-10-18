NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

After Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250. The race is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 31st race of the season on Saturday, October 18, at the 2.66-mile-long track.
Like every race, the United Rentals 250 winner will receive monetary incentives. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway playoff boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.
The United Rentals 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday from 4 p.m. ET.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Talladega Playoff race through a post on X. He wrote:
“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Saturday (October 18), the Xfinity Series action at Talladega will start with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET followed by the 94-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will also air live on CW.
2025 United Rentals 250 qualifying order for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
Here's the qualifying order of the Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend:
- Carson Ware - 41.900
- Caesar Bacarella - 40.400
- Josh Williams - 36.100
- Joey Gase - 35.900
- Leland Honeyman - 35.900
- David Starr - 35.100
- Nick Leitz - 33.400
- Garrett Smithley - 33.200
- Jordan Anderson - 32.800
- Jeremy Clements - 32.100
- Ryan Ellis - 29.000
- Parker Retzlaff - 28.500
- Blaine Perkins - 27.300
- Mason Maggio - 25.100
- Dean Thompson - 24.700
- Anthony Alfredo - 24.600
- Brennan Poole - 23.800
- Kyle Sieg - 22.800
- Jeb Burton - 22.700
- Connor Mosack - 20.500
- Brenden Queen - 17.800
- Daniel Dye - 17.600
- Christian Eckes - 16.800
- William Sawalich - 13.800
- Harrison Burton - 13.700
- Ryan Sieg - 9.700
- Taylor Gray - 8.300
- Nick Sanchez - 6.800
- Sammy Smith - 17.600
- Carson Kvapil - 13.500
- Brandon Jones - 11.200
- Sheldon Creed - 10.100
- Austin Hill - 8.200
- Sam Mayer - 8.100
- Jesse Love - 5.700
- Justin Allgaier - 2.700
- Connor Zilisch - 1.700
- Aric Almirola - 1.600
