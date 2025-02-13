NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 13, 2025 17:54 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway is set to officially kick off the season with the United Rentals 300.

United Rentals 300 is expected to be exciting as it will kick off the new season after a three-month off-season. All the Xfinity Series drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win the season opener on Saturday (February 15) at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

The United Rentals 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 5 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the United Rentals 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $3,762,952.

On X (formerly Twitter), renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Daytona Xfinity season opener.

“Purses for Daytona weekend (Daytona 500 purse would include duels) and includes all payouts, all positions, plus charter payouts in Cup for competing and past two years points finish: Cup: $30,331,250 Xfinity: $3,762,952 Truck: $1,262,900” Pockrass wrote.

On February 14, 2025, the Xfinity Series action at the Daytona began with a 50-minute practice session at 4:35 pm ET. It will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10 am ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. Both the practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s United Rentals 300 winners

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart are the most successful driver to win United Rentals 300 with seven times each.

Year – Winners

  1. 1959: Banjo Matthews
  2. 1960: Bubba Farr
  3. 1961: Jimmy Thompson
  4. 1962: Lee Roy Yarbrough
  5. 1963: Lee Roy Yarbrough
  6. 1964: Tiny Lund
  7. 1965: Marvin Panch
  8. 1966: Curtis Turner
  9. 1967: Jim Paschal
  10. 1968: Bunkie Blackburn
  11. 1969*: Lee Roy Yarbrough
  12. 1970: Tiny Lund
  13. 1971: Red Farmer
  14. 1972: Bill Dennis
  15. 1973: Bill Dennis
  16. 1974: Bill Dennis
  17. 1975: Jack Ingram
  18. 1976: Joe Millikan
  19. 1977: Donnie Allison
  20. 1978: Darrell Waltrip
  21. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  22. 1980: Jack Ingram
  23. 1981: David Pearson
  24. 1982: Dale Earnhardt
  25. 1983: Darrell Waltrip
  26. 1984: Darrell Waltrip
  27. 1985: Geoffrey Bodine
  28. 1986: Dale Earnhardt
  29. 1987: Geoffrey Bodine
  30. 1988: Bobby Allison
  31. 1989: Darrell Waltrip
  32. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  33. 1991: Dale Earnhardt
  34. 1992: Dale Earnhardt
  35. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  36. 1994: Dale Earnhardt
  37. 1995: Chad Little
  38. 1996: Steve Grissom
  39. 1997: Randy LaJoie
  40. 1998: Joe Nemechek
  41. 1999: Randy LaJoie
  42. 2000: Matt Kenseth
  43. 2001: Randy LaJoie
  44. 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  45. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  46. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  47. 2005: Tony Stewart
  48. 2006: Tony Stewart
  49. 2007: Kevin Harvick
  50. 2008: Tony Stewart
  51. 2009: Tony Stewart
  52. 2010: Tony Stewart
  53. 2011: Tony Stewart*
  54. 2012: James Buescher
  55. 2013: Tony Stewart
  56. 2014: Regan Smith
  57. 2015: Ryan Reed*
  58. 2016: Chase Elliott
  59. 2017: Ryan Reed
  60. 2018: Tyler Reddick*
  61. 2019: Michael Annett
  62. 2020: Noah Gragson
  63. 2021: Austin Cindric
  64. 2022: Austin Hill
  65. 2023: Austin Hill
  66. 2024: Austin Hill

Catch the 39 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
