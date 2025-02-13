NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway is set to officially kick off the season with the United Rentals 300.

United Rentals 300 is expected to be exciting as it will kick off the new season after a three-month off-season. All the Xfinity Series drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win the season opener on Saturday (February 15) at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The United Rentals 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 5 pm ET.

Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the United Rentals 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $3,762,952.

On X (formerly Twitter), renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Daytona Xfinity season opener.

“Purses for Daytona weekend (Daytona 500 purse would include duels) and includes all payouts, all positions, plus charter payouts in Cup for competing and past two years points finish: Cup: $30,331,250 Xfinity: $3,762,952 Truck: $1,262,900” Pockrass wrote.

Expand Tweet

On February 14, 2025, the Xfinity Series action at the Daytona began with a 50-minute practice session at 4:35 pm ET. It will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10 am ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. Both the practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s United Rentals 300 winners

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart are the most successful driver to win United Rentals 300 with seven times each.

Year – Winners

1959: Banjo Matthews 1960: Bubba Farr 1961: Jimmy Thompson 1962: Lee Roy Yarbrough 1963: Lee Roy Yarbrough 1964: Tiny Lund 1965: Marvin Panch 1966: Curtis Turner 1967: Jim Paschal 1968: Bunkie Blackburn 1969*: Lee Roy Yarbrough 1970: Tiny Lund 1971: Red Farmer 1972: Bill Dennis 1973: Bill Dennis 1974: Bill Dennis 1975: Jack Ingram 1976: Joe Millikan 1977: Donnie Allison 1978: Darrell Waltrip 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: Jack Ingram 1981: David Pearson 1982: Dale Earnhardt 1983: Darrell Waltrip 1984: Darrell Waltrip 1985: Geoffrey Bodine 1986: Dale Earnhardt 1987: Geoffrey Bodine 1988: Bobby Allison 1989: Darrell Waltrip 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Dale Earnhardt 1992: Dale Earnhardt 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Dale Earnhardt 1995: Chad Little 1996: Steve Grissom 1997: Randy LaJoie 1998: Joe Nemechek 1999: Randy LaJoie 2000: Matt Kenseth 2001: Randy LaJoie 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2005: Tony Stewart 2006: Tony Stewart 2007: Kevin Harvick 2008: Tony Stewart 2009: Tony Stewart 2010: Tony Stewart 2011: Tony Stewart* 2012: James Buescher 2013: Tony Stewart 2014: Regan Smith 2015: Ryan Reed* 2016: Chase Elliott 2017: Ryan Reed 2018: Tyler Reddick* 2019: Michael Annett 2020: Noah Gragson 2021: Austin Cindric 2022: Austin Hill 2023: Austin Hill 2024: Austin Hill

Catch the 39 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"