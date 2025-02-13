NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway is set to officially kick off the season with the United Rentals 300.
United Rentals 300 is expected to be exciting as it will kick off the new season after a three-month off-season. All the Xfinity Series drivers who will take the grid will be racing to win the season opener on Saturday (February 15) at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway.
The United Rentals 300 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 5 pm ET.
Along with the win, there will be monetary incentives for the United Rentals 300 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race boasts a prize pool of $3,762,952.
On X (formerly Twitter), renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Daytona Xfinity season opener.
“Purses for Daytona weekend (Daytona 500 purse would include duels) and includes all payouts, all positions, plus charter payouts in Cup for competing and past two years points finish: Cup: $30,331,250 Xfinity: $3,762,952 Truck: $1,262,900” Pockrass wrote.
On February 14, 2025, the Xfinity Series action at the Daytona began with a 50-minute practice session at 4:35 pm ET. It will be followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 10 am ET before concluding with a 300-mile main event. Both the practice and qualifying session will go live on CW.
List of NASCAR’s United Rentals 300 winners
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt and Tony Stewart are the most successful driver to win United Rentals 300 with seven times each.
Year – Winners
- 1959: Banjo Matthews
- 1960: Bubba Farr
- 1961: Jimmy Thompson
- 1962: Lee Roy Yarbrough
- 1963: Lee Roy Yarbrough
- 1964: Tiny Lund
- 1965: Marvin Panch
- 1966: Curtis Turner
- 1967: Jim Paschal
- 1968: Bunkie Blackburn
- 1969*: Lee Roy Yarbrough
- 1970: Tiny Lund
- 1971: Red Farmer
- 1972: Bill Dennis
- 1973: Bill Dennis
- 1974: Bill Dennis
- 1975: Jack Ingram
- 1976: Joe Millikan
- 1977: Donnie Allison
- 1978: Darrell Waltrip
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: Jack Ingram
- 1981: David Pearson
- 1982: Dale Earnhardt
- 1983: Darrell Waltrip
- 1984: Darrell Waltrip
- 1985: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1986: Dale Earnhardt
- 1987: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1988: Bobby Allison
- 1989: Darrell Waltrip
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Dale Earnhardt
- 1992: Dale Earnhardt
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Dale Earnhardt
- 1995: Chad Little
- 1996: Steve Grissom
- 1997: Randy LaJoie
- 1998: Joe Nemechek
- 1999: Randy LaJoie
- 2000: Matt Kenseth
- 2001: Randy LaJoie
- 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2003: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005: Tony Stewart
- 2006: Tony Stewart
- 2007: Kevin Harvick
- 2008: Tony Stewart
- 2009: Tony Stewart
- 2010: Tony Stewart
- 2011: Tony Stewart*
- 2012: James Buescher
- 2013: Tony Stewart
- 2014: Regan Smith
- 2015: Ryan Reed*
- 2016: Chase Elliott
- 2017: Ryan Reed
- 2018: Tyler Reddick*
- 2019: Michael Annett
- 2020: Noah Gragson
- 2021: Austin Cindric
- 2022: Austin Hill
- 2023: Austin Hill
- 2024: Austin Hill
Catch the 39 NASCAR Xfinity entries in action at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
