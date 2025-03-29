NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

After Hard Rock Bet 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway for the US Marine Corps 250.

Ad

US Marine Corps 250 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the seventh race of the season on Saturday (March 29) at the 0.526-mile shortest track on the 2025 schedule.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

US Marine Corps 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 29 at 5 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the US Marine Corps 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Martinsville Spring race.

Ad

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Martinsville Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 131.2-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville winners

Sam Ard and Jimmy Hensley are the most successful drivers at the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway with two wins each.

Ad

1982 - Sam Ard 1983 - Sam Ard 1984 - Jack Ingram 1985 - Brett Bodine 1986 - Morgan Shepherd 1987 - Brad Teague 1988 - Jimmy Hensley 1989 - Tommy Ellis 1990 - Tommy Houston 1991 - Jimmy Hensley 1992 - Kenny Wallace 1993 - Ward Burton 1994 - Terry Labonte 2021 - Josh Berry 2022 - Brandon Jones 2023 - John Hunter Nemechek 2024 - Aric Almirola

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of US Marine Corps 250?

After finishing last week at Homestead-Miami, Justin Allgaier secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 249 points.

Ad

Sam Mayer stands second with 220 points, followed by Daytona winner Jesse Love with 218 points, Austin Hill with 202 points, and Sheldon Creed with 187 points to complete the top five.

Fans can catch the 39 Xfinity entries in action at the Martinsville on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback