NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

After Hard Rock Bet 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway for the US Marine Corps 250.

Ad

US Marine Corps 250 is expected to be exciting, with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers taking to the grid to vie for a win in the seventh race of the season on Saturday (March 29) at the 0.526-mile shortest track on the 2025 schedule.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

US Marine Corps 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on March 29 at 5 pm ET.

There will be monetary incentives for the US Marine Corps 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville boasts a prize pool of $1,651,939.

On X, renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass announced the prize money that is up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Martinsville Spring race.

Ad
“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Ad

On Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Martinsville Speedway begins with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 131.2-mile main event. The practice and qualifying sessions will go live on CW.

List of NASCAR’s US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville winners

Sam Ard and Jimmy Hensley are the most successful drivers at the US Marine Corps 250 at Martinsville Speedway with two wins each.

Ad
  1. 1982 - Sam Ard
  2. 1983 - Sam Ard
  3. 1984 - Jack Ingram
  4. 1985 - Brett Bodine
  5. 1986 - Morgan Shepherd
  6. 1987 - Brad Teague
  7. 1988 - Jimmy Hensley
  8. 1989 - Tommy Ellis
  9. 1990 - Tommy Houston
  10. 1991 - Jimmy Hensley
  11. 1992 - Kenny Wallace
  12. 1993 - Ward Burton
  13. 1994 - Terry Labonte
  14. 2021 - Josh Berry
  15. 2022 - Brandon Jones
  16. 2023 - John Hunter Nemechek
  17. 2024 - Aric Almirola

Who is in the top 5 in the Xfinity Series points table ahead of US Marine Corps 250?

After finishing last week at Homestead-Miami, Justin Allgaier secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 249 points.

Ad

Sam Mayer stands second with 220 points, followed by Daytona winner Jesse Love with 218 points, Austin Hill with 202 points, and Sheldon Creed with 187 points to complete the top five.

Fans can catch the 39 Xfinity entries in action at the Martinsville on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी