NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

After the Mission 200 at The Glen, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250.The Wawa 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 24th race of the season on Friday, August 22, at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.Monetary incentives will be available for the Wawa 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.The Wawa 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Daytona summer race through a post on X. He wrote:“Purses for Daytona weekend, includes all payouts, all positions plus all charter payouts for Cup teams and all contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”On Friday (August 22), the Xfinity Series action at Daytona International Speedway will start with qualifying at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 100-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will air live on CW.2025 Wawa 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International SpeedwayHere's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway this weekend:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Patrick Emerling#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#5 - Caesar Bacarella#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Justin Haley#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Rajah Caruth#35 - Mason Maggio#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#74 - Logan Bearden#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh Bilicki#92 - Natalie Decker#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFans can catch the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 24th race of the season at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 22, 2025.