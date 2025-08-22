NASCAR Xfinity Series 2025: Prize money for Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2025 17:14 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

After the Mission 200 at The Glen, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250.

Ad

The Wawa 250 is expected to be an exciting affair as NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take to the grid to vie for a win and a big prize in the 24th race of the season on Friday, August 22, at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.

Monetary incentives will be available for the Wawa 250 winner. In 2025, the Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway boasts a total prize pool of $1,651,939.

The Wawa 250 can be enjoyed live on CW, and radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be broadcast on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

Ad
Trending

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared about the prize money that will be up for grabs at the Xfinity Series Daytona summer race through a post on X. He wrote:

“Purses for Daytona weekend, includes all payouts, all positions plus all charter payouts for Cup teams and all contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution, etc.: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Ad

On Friday (August 22), the Xfinity Series action at Daytona International Speedway will start with qualifying at 3 pm ET before concluding with the 100-lap main event. The qualifying sessions will air live on CW.

2025 Wawa 250 entry list for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway

Here's the list of the 39 Xfinity Series drivers set to compete for the $1,651,939 prize pool at the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway this weekend:

Ad
  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Caesar Bacarella
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Justin Haley
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #25 - Harrison Burton
  18. #26 - Dean Thompson
  19. #27 - Jeb Burton
  20. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  21. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  22. #32 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #35 - Mason Maggio
  24. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  25. #41 - Sam Mayer
  26. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  27. #44 - Brennan Poole
  28. #45 - Josh Williams
  29. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  30. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  31. #53 - Joey Gase
  32. #54 - Taylor Gray
  33. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #74 - Logan Bearden
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  38. #92 - Natalie Decker
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

Fans can catch the 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series entries in action in the 24th race of the season at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 22, 2025.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications