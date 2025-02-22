  • home icon
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 22, 2025 11:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed season-opening United Rentals 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 22. The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval track.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete over laps in a 251-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 pole with a lap time of 31.730 seconds and a speed of 174.724 mph. This also marked his sixth career pole in the series.


Love’s teammate Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 174.378 mph. The pair will be followed by Josh Williams, Justin Allgaier, and Sam Mayer, rounding out the top five.

Taylor Gray, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Christian Eckes, and Connor Zilisch are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love (P)
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #11 - Josh Williams
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #41 - Sam Mayer
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray
  7. #20 - Brandon Jones
  8. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  9. #16 - Christian Eckes
  10. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  11. #18 - Willliam Sawalich
  12. #8 - Sammy Smith
  13. #10 - Daniel Dye
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  16. #19 - Aric Almirola
  17. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  18. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #92 - C.J. McLaughlin
  22. #26 - Dean Thompson
  23. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  24. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  25. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  26. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  28. #5 - Kris Wright
  29. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  30. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  31. #44 - Brennan Poole
  32. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  33. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  34. #07 - Nick Leitz
  35. #74 - Carson Ware
  36. #45 - Mason Massey
  37. #53 - Mason Maggio
  38. #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. The radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
