NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

After an action-packed season-opening United Rentals 300, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 will be live on CW at 5 pm ET on Saturday, February 22. The first race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval track.

Ad

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete over laps in a 251-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love won Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 pole with a lap time of 31.730 seconds and a speed of 174.724 mph. This also marked his sixth career pole in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Love’s teammate Austin Hill will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 174.378 mph. The pair will be followed by Josh Williams, Justin Allgaier, and Sam Mayer, rounding out the top five.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taylor Gray, Brandon Jones, Carson Kvapil, Christian Eckes, and Connor Zilisch are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#2 - Jesse Love (P) #21 - Austin Hill #11 - Josh Williams #7 - Justin Allgaier #41 - Sam Mayer #54 - Taylor Gray #20 - Brandon Jones #1 - Carson Kvapil #16 - Christian Eckes #88 - Connor Zilisch #18 - Willliam Sawalich #8 - Sammy Smith #10 - Daniel Dye #39 - Ryan Sieg #48 - Nick Sanchez #19 - Aric Almirola #00 - Sheldon Creed #42 - Anthony Alfredo #25 - Harrison Burton #27 - Jeb Burton #92 - C.J. McLaughlin #26 - Dean Thompson #4 - Parker Retzlaff #51 - Jeremy Clements #31 - Blaine Perkins #71 - Ryan Ellis #28 - Kyle Sieg #5 - Kris Wright #70 - Leland Honeyman #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #44 - Brennan Poole #91 - Josh Bilicki #14 - Garrett Smithley #07 - Nick Leitz #74 - Carson Ware #45 - Mason Massey #53 - Mason Maggio #35 - Joey Gase

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Atlanta Motor Speedway today at 5 p.m. ET. The radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"