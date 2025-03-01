NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Focused Health 250

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 01, 2025 02:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 starting lineup (Source: Getty Images)

After an action-packed Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Focused Health 250 will be live on CW at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1. The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.356-mile road course.

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete over laps in a 156-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Focused Health 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the Focused Health 250 pole with a lap time of 97.262 seconds and a speed of 88.832 mph. This also marked his second career pole in the series. He is also doing double duty this weekend, as he is set to make his Cup Series debut on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 88.664 mph. The pair will be followed by William Byron, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil, rounding out the top five.

Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, and Christian Eckes are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

Drivers who failed to qualify for the Focused Health 250 at COTA are Parker Retzlaff, Brad Perez, and Thomas Annunziata.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Circuit of the Americas

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Focused Health 250 at the Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  2. #9 - Ross Chastain
  3. #17 - William Byron
  4. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  5. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  6. #24 - Corey Heim
  7. #54 - Taylor Gray
  8. #41 - Sam Mayer
  9. #19 - Riley Herbst
  10. #16 - Christian Eckes
  11. #2 - Jesse Love
  12. #21 - Austin Hill
  13. #20 - Brandon Jones
  14. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  15. #10 - Daniel Dye
  16. #8 - Sammy Smith
  17. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  18. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  19. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  20. #32 - Austin Green
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  23. #18 - William Sawalich
  24. #14 - Carson Hocevar
  25. #50 - Preston Pardus
  26. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  27. #07 - Alex Labbe
  28. #53 - Sage Karam
  29. #27 - Jeb Burton
  30. #26 - Dean Thompson
  31. #25 - Harrison Burton
  32. #44 - Brennan Poole
  33. #5 - Kris Wright
  34. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  35. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  36. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  37. #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon
  38. #39 - Ryan Sieg

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas today at 2:30 p.m. ET. The radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
