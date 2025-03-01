NASCAR Xfinity Series at COTA Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for Focused Health 250

After an action-packed Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series has arrived at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Focused Health 250 will be live on CW at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 1. The third race of the 2025 Xfinity Series season will be contested at the 2.356-mile road course.

Ad

Thirty-eight Xfinity Series drivers will compete over laps in a 156-mile race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Who is on pole for Focused Health 250?

In Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying race, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch won the Focused Health 250 pole with a lap time of 97.262 seconds and a speed of 88.832 mph. This also marked his second career pole in the series. He is also doing double duty this weekend, as he is set to make his Cup Series debut on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ross Chastain will share the front row with him after registering a lap of 88.664 mph. The pair will be followed by William Byron, Justin Allgaier, and Carson Kvapil, rounding out the top five.

Corey Heim, Taylor Gray, Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, and Christian Eckes are in the top-10 starting lineup for the main event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drivers who failed to qualify for the Focused Health 250 at COTA are Parker Retzlaff, Brad Perez, and Thomas Annunziata.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Circuit of the Americas

Here are the starting positions of the 38 NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers in the Focused Health 250 at the Circuit of the Americas:

#88 - Connor Zilisch #9 - Ross Chastain #17 - William Byron #7 - Justin Allgaier #1 - Carson Kvapil #24 - Corey Heim #54 - Taylor Gray #41 - Sam Mayer #19 - Riley Herbst #16 - Christian Eckes #2 - Jesse Love #21 - Austin Hill #20 - Brandon Jones #00 - Sheldon Creed #10 - Daniel Dye #8 - Sammy Smith #42 - Anthony Alfredo #31 - Blaine Perkins #48 - Nick Sanchez #32 - Austin Green #11 - Josh Williams #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #18 - William Sawalich #14 - Carson Hocevar #50 - Preston Pardus #91 - Josh Bilicki #07 - Alex Labbe #53 - Sage Karam #27 - Jeb Burton #26 - Dean Thompson #25 - Harrison Burton #44 - Brennan Poole #5 - Kris Wright #71 - Ryan Ellis #51 - Jeremy Clements #28 - Kyle Sieg #35 - Baltazar Leguizamon #39 - Ryan Sieg

Catch the Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Circuit of the Americas today at 2:30 p.m. ET. The radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback