NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for United Rentals 300

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 15, 2025 17:32 GMT
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn

After a three-month offseason, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is back to kick off at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The United Rentals 300, the season’s first race, will be telecast live on CW and MRN at 5 pm on Saturday, February 15.

The first race of the 2025 Xfinity season will be contested at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway. Thirty-eight Xfinity drivers will compete over 120 laps in a 300-mile race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for the United Rentals 300.

Who is on pole for the United Rentals 300?

Defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier has been awarded the United Rentals 300 pole at Daytona after Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 United Rentals 300 will be set by the NASCAR Rule Book. It means the lineup will be set based on the 2024 owner points standings.

JR Motorsports’ Allgaier is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity season opener at Daytona, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray will join him in the front row.

They will be followed by rookie Christian Eckes, winner of the last three Daytona Xfinity season-opening events; Austin Hill, William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and Carson Kvapil, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Carson Ware, CJ McLaughlin, and JJ Yeley failed to make it in the 38-driver field for the United Rentals 300.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity grid of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  2. #54 - Taylor Gray
  3. #16 - Christian Eckes
  4. #21 - Austin Hill
  5. #18 - William Sawalich
  6. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  7. #20 - Brandon Jones
  8. #41 - Sam Mayer
  9. #2 - Jesse Love
  10. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  11. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  12. #10 - Daniel Dye
  13. #8 - Sammy Smith
  14. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  15. #19 - Justin Bonsignore
  16. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  17. #5 - Kris Wright
  18. #44 - Brennan Poole
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  21. #11 - Josh Williams
  22. #27 - Jeb Burton
  23. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  24. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  25. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  26. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  29. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  30. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  31. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  32. #25 - Harrison Burton
  33. #24 - Ryan Truex
  34. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  35. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  36. #45 - Caesar Bacarella
  37. #53 - Joey Gase
  38. #32 – Jordan Anderson

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for the 2025 United Rentals 300 on Saturday (Feb. 15) on CW and MRN.

