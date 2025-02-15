NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for United Rentals 300

After a three-month offseason, the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is back to kick off at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The United Rentals 300, the season’s first race, will be telecast live on CW and MRN at 5 pm on Saturday, February 15.

The first race of the 2025 Xfinity season will be contested at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway. Thirty-eight Xfinity drivers will compete over 120 laps in a 300-mile race. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for the United Rentals 300.

Who is on pole for the United Rentals 300?

Defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier has been awarded the United Rentals 300 pole at Daytona after Saturday’s Xfinity qualifying session was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Now, the starting lineup for the 2025 United Rentals 300 will be set by the NASCAR Rule Book. It means the lineup will be set based on the 2024 owner points standings.

JR Motorsports’ Allgaier is set to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2025 Xfinity season opener at Daytona, and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Taylor Gray will join him in the front row.

They will be followed by rookie Christian Eckes, winner of the last three Daytona Xfinity season-opening events; Austin Hill, William Sawalich, Sheldon Creed, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer, Jesse Love, and Carson Kvapil, completing the top 10 in the starting lineup for the main event.

Carson Ware, CJ McLaughlin, and JJ Yeley failed to make it in the 38-driver field for the United Rentals 300.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup at Daytona International Speedway

Here are the starting positions of the 38-Xfinity grid of the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway:

#7 - Justin Allgaier #54 - Taylor Gray #16 - Christian Eckes #21 - Austin Hill #18 - William Sawalich #00 - Sheldon Creed #20 - Brandon Jones #41 - Sam Mayer #2 - Jesse Love #1 - Carson Kvapil #48 - Nick Sanchez #10 - Daniel Dye #8 - Sammy Smith #39 - Ryan Sieg #19 - Justin Bonsignore #35 - Greg Van Alst #5 - Kris Wright #44 - Brennan Poole #26 - Dean Thompson #88 - Connor Zilisch #11 - Josh Williams #27 - Jeb Burton #28 - Kyle Sieg #71 - Ryan Ellis #51 - Jeremy Clements #31 - Blaine Perkins #42 - Anthony Alfredo #4 - Parker Retzlaff #91 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Matt DiBenedetto #14 - Garrett Smithley #25 - Harrison Burton #24 - Ryan Truex #70 - Leland Honeyman #07 - Patrick Emerling #45 - Caesar Bacarella #53 - Joey Gase #32 – Jordan Anderson

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers at Daytona International Speedway for the 2025 United Rentals 300 on Saturday (Feb. 15) on CW and MRN.

