NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying at Talladega: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season shifts from the Rockingham Speedway to the season’s longest track, Talladega Superspeedway, for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 this weekend.
The season’s 11th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway is the longest NASCAR oval track on the schedule. Fresh off the race at Rockingham, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Talladega.
Forty-one Xfinity Series drivers are set to start the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 26, to compete over 113 laps and 300.58 miles.
A lot of Xfinity action is coming this weekend, leading to Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. The weekend will kick off with qualifying on Friday, April 25, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 11th Xfinity race.
Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR Ag-Pro 300 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway?
See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway:
Friday, April 25, 2025
5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying
The time and live-streaming details for the Talladega Xfinity race weekend’s qualifying are
USA
Qualifying for the Ag-Pro 300 will be live on the CW app in the United States.
UK
Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:30 pm ET.
Canada
Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:30 pm ET.
India
Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3 am IST on Saturday.
Sub-Saharan Africa
In Africa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 11:30 pm GMT on Saturday.
Australia
Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:30 am ACT on Saturday.
Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Ag-Pro 300?
After finishing P22 last week at Rockingham Speedway, JR Motorsports (JRM) Justin Allgaier maintained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 411 points. Sam Mayer stands second with 324 points. He was awarded the win last week after Jesse Love was disqualified after his car failed the post-race inspection.
Austin Hill with 311 points, Love with 287 points, and Carson Kvapil with 286 points complete the top five in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table.