NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season shifts from the Talladega Superspeedway to the intermediate track, Texas Motor Speedway, for the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 this weekend.

The season’s 12th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The 1.5-miles is one of the intermediate quad-oval tracks on the schedule. Fresh off the race at Talladega, it will be interesting to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Texas.

Forty Xfinity Series drivers are set to start the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, May 3, to compete over 200 laps and 300 miles.

A lot of Xfinity action is coming this weekend, leading up to Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Friday, May 2, to determine the starting lineup for the season’s 12th Xfinity race.

Where to watch the 2025 NASCAR Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway?

Below is the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, May 3, 2025

2 pm ET: Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

The time and live-streaming details for the Texas Xfinity race are:

USA

Qualifying for the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will be live on the CW app in the United States.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Xfinity race on Viaplay at 7 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 2 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Xfinity Texas races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 11:30 pm IST on Saturday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 9 pm GMT on Saturday.

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 4 am ACT on Saturday.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300?

After finishing P4 last week at Talladega Superspeedway, JR Motorsports (JRM) Justin Allgaier maintained the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 449 points to his credit. Austin Hill stands second with 370 points to his name.

Sam Mayer with 347 points, Jesse Love with 340 points, and Carson Kvapil with 306 points complete the top five in the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table.

