NASCAR YellaWood 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. The season’s eighth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.
The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 19) 188-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.66-mile-long track.
The YellaWood 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Talladega playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 YellaWood 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s YellaWood 500 winner at Talladega Superspeedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 Talladega playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the YellaWood 500 2025?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama. He wrote:
“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
Explore the 2025 Talladega playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday, October 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the YellaWood 500 main event on Sunday. Qualifying races at the Talladega playoff can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Talladega playoff race winners
Years – Driver
- 1969: Richard Brickhouse
- 1970: Pete Hamilton
- 1971: Bobby Allison
- 1972: James Hylton
- 1973: Dick Brooks
- 1974: Richard Petty
- 1975: Buddy Baker
- 1976: Dave Marcis
- 1977: Donnie Allison*
- 1978: Lennie Pond
- 1979: Darrell Waltrip
- 1980: Neil Bonnett
- 1981: Ron Bouchard
- 1982: Darrell Waltrip
- 1983: Dale Earnhardt
- 1984: Dale Earnhardt
- 1985: Cale Yarborough
- 1986: Bobby Hillin Jr.
- 1987: Bill Elliott
- 1988: Ken Schrader
- 1989: Terry Labonte
- 1990: Dale Earnhardt
- 1991: Dale Earnhardt
- 1992: Ernie Irvan
- 1993: Dale Earnhardt
- 1994: Jimmy Spencer
- 1995: Sterling Marlin
- 1996: Jeff Gordon
- 1997: Terry Labonte
- 1998: Dale Jarrett
- 1999: Dale Earnhardt
- 2000: Dale Earnhardt*
- 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2003: Michael Waltrip
- 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
- 2005: Dale Jarrett
- 2006: Brian Vickers
- 2007: Jeff Gordon
- 2008: Tony Stewart
- 2009: Jamie McMurray
- 2010: Clint Bowyer
- 2011: Clint Bowyer
- 2012: Matt Kenseth
- 2013: Jamie McMurray
- 2014: Brad Keselowski
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2016: Joey Logano
- 2017: Brad Keselowski
- 2018: Aric Almirola
- 2019: Ryan Blaney
- 2020: Denny Hamlin
- 2021: Bubba Wallace
- 2022: Chase Elliott
- 2023: Ryan Blaney
- 2024: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
