NASCAR YellaWood 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. The season’s eighth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 19) 188-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.66-mile-long track.

The YellaWood 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Talladega playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 YellaWood 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s YellaWood 500 winner at Talladega Superspeedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Talladega playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the YellaWood 500 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Talladega playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday, October 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the YellaWood 500 main event on Sunday. Qualifying races at the Talladega playoff can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Talladega playoff race winners

Years – Driver

1969: Richard Brickhouse 1970: Pete Hamilton 1971: Bobby Allison 1972: James Hylton 1973: Dick Brooks 1974: Richard Petty 1975: Buddy Baker 1976: Dave Marcis 1977: Donnie Allison* 1978: Lennie Pond 1979: Darrell Waltrip 1980: Neil Bonnett 1981: Ron Bouchard 1982: Darrell Waltrip 1983: Dale Earnhardt 1984: Dale Earnhardt 1985: Cale Yarborough 1986: Bobby Hillin Jr. 1987: Bill Elliott 1988: Ken Schrader 1989: Terry Labonte 1990: Dale Earnhardt 1991: Dale Earnhardt 1992: Ernie Irvan 1993: Dale Earnhardt 1994: Jimmy Spencer 1995: Sterling Marlin 1996: Jeff Gordon 1997: Terry Labonte 1998: Dale Jarrett 1999: Dale Earnhardt 2000: Dale Earnhardt* 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2003: Michael Waltrip 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2005: Dale Jarrett 2006: Brian Vickers 2007: Jeff Gordon 2008: Tony Stewart 2009: Jamie McMurray 2010: Clint Bowyer 2011: Clint Bowyer 2012: Matt Kenseth 2013: Jamie McMurray 2014: Brad Keselowski 2015: Joey Logano 2016: Joey Logano 2017: Brad Keselowski 2018: Aric Almirola 2019: Ryan Blaney 2020: Denny Hamlin 2021: Bubba Wallace 2022: Chase Elliott 2023: Ryan Blaney 2024: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

