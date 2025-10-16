  • NASCAR
  NASCAR YellaWood 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

NASCAR YellaWood 500 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Talladega Superspeedway in 2025?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

After the playoff race at Las Vegas, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. The season’s eighth playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.

The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Talladega Superspeedway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 19) 188-lap race and a big cash prize at the 2.66-mile-long track.

The YellaWood 500 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Talladega playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 YellaWood 500 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s YellaWood 500 winner at Talladega Superspeedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.

Live action of the 2025 Talladega playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for the YellaWood 500 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama. He wrote:

“Purses for Talladega weekend, all payouts, all positions, including contingency awards and year-end points fund contribution. For Cup, includes all charter payouts: Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

Explore the 2025 Talladega playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with qualifying on Saturday, October 18, at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the YellaWood 500 main event on Sunday. Qualifying races at the Talladega playoff can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Talladega playoff race winners

Years – Driver

  1. 1969: Richard Brickhouse
  2. 1970: Pete Hamilton
  3. 1971: Bobby Allison
  4. 1972: James Hylton
  5. 1973: Dick Brooks
  6. 1974: Richard Petty
  7. 1975: Buddy Baker
  8. 1976: Dave Marcis
  9. 1977: Donnie Allison*
  10. 1978: Lennie Pond
  11. 1979: Darrell Waltrip
  12. 1980: Neil Bonnett
  13. 1981: Ron Bouchard
  14. 1982: Darrell Waltrip
  15. 1983: Dale Earnhardt
  16. 1984: Dale Earnhardt
  17. 1985: Cale Yarborough
  18. 1986: Bobby Hillin Jr.
  19. 1987: Bill Elliott
  20. 1988: Ken Schrader
  21. 1989: Terry Labonte
  22. 1990: Dale Earnhardt
  23. 1991: Dale Earnhardt
  24. 1992: Ernie Irvan
  25. 1993: Dale Earnhardt
  26. 1994: Jimmy Spencer
  27. 1995: Sterling Marlin
  28. 1996: Jeff Gordon
  29. 1997: Terry Labonte
  30. 1998: Dale Jarrett
  31. 1999: Dale Earnhardt
  32. 2000: Dale Earnhardt*
  33. 2001: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  34. 2002: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  35. 2003: Michael Waltrip
  36. 2004: Dale Earnhardt Jr.
  37. 2005: Dale Jarrett
  38. 2006: Brian Vickers
  39. 2007: Jeff Gordon
  40. 2008: Tony Stewart
  41. 2009: Jamie McMurray
  42. 2010: Clint Bowyer
  43. 2011: Clint Bowyer
  44. 2012: Matt Kenseth
  45. 2013: Jamie McMurray
  46. 2014: Brad Keselowski
  47. 2015: Joey Logano
  48. 2016: Joey Logano
  49. 2017: Brad Keselowski
  50. 2018: Aric Almirola
  51. 2019: Ryan Blaney
  52. 2020: Denny Hamlin
  53. 2021: Bubba Wallace
  54. 2022: Chase Elliott
  55. 2023: Ryan Blaney
  56. 2024: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
